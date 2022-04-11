Inspiration

My OBT

I mostly stopped sewing a few years ago. I just haven’t the time. Sure, I made hundreds of cloth masks in 2020 and early 2021, and there has been the occasional costume, but mostly my sewing machine stays under the desk and my attention is turned to other things. Last weekend, however, my older daughter wore to brunch a denim jacket I embellished for her at least 20 years ago. It got me thinking about sewing again, then yesterday, apropos of nothing, into my Instagram feed popped this remarkable fabric… what? Designer? Maker? Seller? I don’t know. Google translate wasn’t very helpful. Nonetheless, this fabric has me swooning with wantiness!

Shaz Fabrics appears to be an Iraq-based fabric maker, and their selections are like nothing I’ve ever seen off of a runway. I fully expect that they cater to some of the top haute couture gown designers in the world. The sparkly gorgeousness of it all makes me want to sew until I drop!

You can see all of the lovely Shaz Fabrics’s wares on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. janhaltn
    April 11, 2022 at 9:03 am

    Yes, they are beautiful. Hal

  2. AthenaC
    April 11, 2022 at 10:06 am

    Serious question – how do you find fabric to sew clothes with? Maybe I just don’t know where to look but it seems most fabric stores that I’ve found pretty heavily cater toward quilters (which is fine!) but it means I never see any fabric where I would think “Yes! I could make something wearable with that! And the texture on my body would not feel awful!”

