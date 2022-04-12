From Uzbekistan to Ohio

Dinara Mirtalipova

Uzbek-born artist Dinara Mirtalipova paints wooden and porcelain eggs with updated versions of traditional Uzbekistan motifs and designs, and her results are remarkable (and not just for Easter!). Though she now lives in Ohio, the self-taught artist’s themes feature the folk history, flora, and fauna found in her homeland of Uzbekistan. When working with her eggs, she typically keeps her color palette to the traditional shades of reds, soft oranges, and greens against a white or black background.

In addition to painted eggs, Mirtalipova also produces and sells charming art which is available as giclee prints, figurines, gift wrap, printed textiles, and even buttons! She thinks of her art as a means of telling stories, and her folk and fairytale references are cheerful and would brighten any home.

You can see all of Dinara Mirtalipova’s lovely work on her website and on Instagram and Etsy.