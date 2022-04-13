My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Decanter 2.0

by 1 Comment

Charlie Matz

I’ve been a fan of decanters since falling in love with my neighbor’s crystal whiskey decanter collection when I was a child, but it wasn’t until fairly recently that I fully understood the value of a good aerator for red wine. The difference it makes in the taste of the wine is amazing, but why not have something that’s both functional AND gorgeous? Enter Charlie Matz and his magnificent blown-glass wine decanter collection.

Even if you’re not a wine drinker, Matz’s impossibly creative borosilicate glass sea creatures are completely fascinating. And his glassware, though somewhat more predictable in shape, is equally gorgeous!

You can see all of Charlie Matz’s wonderful decanters and other glasswork on the Ignite Glass Studios website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Decanter 2.0

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    April 13, 2022 at 7:27 am

    You sure won’t find any of them at Walmart. I am not a wine person, I have a glass (plastic) of wine now and then after a pasta dinner. Wine or no wine most of them are beautiful to look at. Yes,I did enjoy looking at them this AM. Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.