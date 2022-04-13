Decanter 2.0

Charlie Matz

I’ve been a fan of decanters since falling in love with my neighbor’s crystal whiskey decanter collection when I was a child, but it wasn’t until fairly recently that I fully understood the value of a good aerator for red wine. The difference it makes in the taste of the wine is amazing, but why not have something that’s both functional AND gorgeous? Enter Charlie Matz and his magnificent blown-glass wine decanter collection.

Even if you’re not a wine drinker, Matz’s impossibly creative borosilicate glass sea creatures are completely fascinating. And his glassware, though somewhat more predictable in shape, is equally gorgeous!

You can see all of Charlie Matz’s wonderful decanters and other glasswork on the Ignite Glass Studios website and on Instagram and Facebook.