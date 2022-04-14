Etsomnia™ 342: Coral Fixation

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Now that Spring has sprung, I’ve noticed my feed and my ads are chock-full of coral-hued items. How did that happen? The last time I seriously contemplated the color coral was in the nineties, and in my defense, I was in Florida at the time. It was my mother’s go-to lipstick color (bless her), but other than that, I’ve never known anyone who was truly fond of it. Until now, I guess.
April 14, 2022 at 8:25 am
Oh, that pink vase with the happy little kitty face! But I’m a cat mom. Only reason.
April 14, 2022 at 9:59 am
I’m a cat person, but that one’s a bit too twee for me.
April 14, 2022 at 8:51 am
Coral is a challenging colour to work with. It is simultaneously not quite bold enough while still being aggressive. The only time I have seen it work was in a beach house where it provided pops of colour among lots of rustic distressed whites and pale greys.
April 14, 2022 at 9:59 am
Exactly! Alongside some soft turquoises, whites, and greys, it’s totally acceptable.
