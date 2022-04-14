My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 342: Coral Fixation

by 4 Comments

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Now that Spring has sprung, I’ve noticed my feed and my ads are chock-full of coral-hued items. How did that happen? The last time I seriously contemplated the color coral was in the nineties, and in my defense, I was in Florida at the time. It was my mother’s go-to lipstick color (bless her), but other than that, I’ve never known anyone who was truly fond of it. Until now, I guess.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

This one’s so ugly, I can smell it.
If this isn’t meant for a child’s birthday party, I’m out.
This ruffled offense to the eyes is a $4,000 Giambattista Valli. What a blow to common sense.
Alright, I admit this is pretty snazzy, but it would have to be in a room almost entirely devoid of color to keep from looking shouty. By OurPillowStudio
So many things wrong at once… Can’t compute…
I’m assuming she’s fallen and she can’t get up.
Calling it “pop art” doesn’t make it any cuter, and neither does the $27K price tag.
On a rustic table in a beach-themed room, this would be a knock-out! By TheGlassRainbowShop
This is “unique decorative feather wall art” otherwise known as a bougie resort for your dust mites.
This is precisely what I picture when I think of the color coral. By LuvFancyDuds
Do you think if you pressed it down on a newspaper, it would pick up the ink?
This is actually pretty striking against the dark suit. I approve. By Vesterrific
Well, these suitcases would certainly be easy to spot at the airport…
Maybe if the sleeves tied in the back…
Okay, you got me. By HoneyCombStudio
There’s so much wrong with this, the color is the least of its problems.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 342: Coral Fixation

Leave a comment

  1. lois
    April 14, 2022 at 8:25 am

    Oh, that pink vase with the happy little kitty face! But I’m a cat mom. Only reason.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 14, 2022 at 8:51 am

    Coral is a challenging colour to work with. It is simultaneously not quite bold enough while still being aggressive. The only time I have seen it work was in a beach house where it provided pops of colour among lots of rustic distressed whites and pale greys.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

