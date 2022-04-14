Etsomnia™ 342: Coral Fixation

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Now that Spring has sprung, I’ve noticed my feed and my ads are chock-full of coral-hued items. How did that happen? The last time I seriously contemplated the color coral was in the nineties, and in my defense, I was in Florida at the time. It was my mother’s go-to lipstick color (bless her), but other than that, I’ve never known anyone who was truly fond of it. Until now, I guess.

This one’s so ugly, I can smell it.

If this isn’t meant for a child’s birthday party, I’m out.

This ruffled offense to the eyes is a $4,000 Giambattista Valli. What a blow to common sense.

Alright, I admit this is pretty snazzy, but it would have to be in a room almost entirely devoid of color to keep from looking shouty. By OurPillowStudio

So many things wrong at once… Can’t compute…

I’m assuming she’s fallen and she can’t get up.

Calling it “pop art” doesn’t make it any cuter, and neither does the $27K price tag.

On a rustic table in a beach-themed room, this would be a knock-out! By TheGlassRainbowShop

This is “unique decorative feather wall art” otherwise known as a bougie resort for your dust mites.

This is precisely what I picture when I think of the color coral. By LuvFancyDuds

Do you think if you pressed it down on a newspaper, it would pick up the ink?

This is actually pretty striking against the dark suit. I approve. By Vesterrific

Well, these suitcases would certainly be easy to spot at the airport…

Maybe if the sleeves tied in the back…

Okay, you got me. By HoneyCombStudio

There’s so much wrong with this, the color is the least of its problems.