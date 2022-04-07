Etsomnia™ 341: Let Me Be Brief

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I feel like I’ve been searching for the perfect briefcase for my entire adult life. I’ve had some gorgeous ones, including my favorite of all time, a vintage red leather briefcase (just like this one) that I bought in Italy, but none of them seem to last very long. So the lifelong hunt continues!

If Raymond carries this to work, his parents had better be prepared for him to live in their basement until further notice.

I used to love those American Tourister commercials! Sold by Vivaropa

Swoon! By Bucklesbury

I suppose carrying a briefcase that looks like it was made from the skins of your enemies is one way to intimidate the competition…

That’s more like it! By LaughingCatLeather

I guess even Mimi Bobeck needs a briefcase…

New phone. Who dis?!? 1980s mock telephone briefcase sold by 193KingsRoad

I’m always a fan of the north/south-oriented messenger bags! By AmazigLeather

Very businessy briefcase elements: Cowhair? Check! Heart hardware? Check! Weird cut angles that you know are going to curl out immediately? Check!

Well, hello there, sexy! Vegan leather laptop bag by BasAder

“Deluxe smoking hot” briefcase. (Individual results may vary)

I totally had a cassette tape briefcase in the early eighties! It came with me to every party, filled with my mixed tapes. Loved that stupid thing. Sold by BensBigBarn

While I thoroughly applaud the decoupage efforts, I suspect most careers would not be enhanced by carrying a briefcase covered in beer labels. By ShopWastelandia

How attractive! Between the carved wood panels on the side and the beautiful patina on the leather, this briefcase has the perfect amount of embellishment. By CosmoHandmade

I’ll be honest. I’m a little disappointed that they’re dogs and not cats…