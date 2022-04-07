Etsomnia™ 341: Let Me Be Brief

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I feel like I’ve been searching for the perfect briefcase for my entire adult life. I’ve had some gorgeous ones, including my favorite of all time, a vintage red leather briefcase (
) that I bought in Italy, but none of them seem to last very long. So the lifelong hunt continues! just like this one
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly
Etsomnia™ posts!
If Raymond carries this to work, his parents had better be prepared for him to live in their basement until further notice.
I used to love those ! Sold by American Tourister commercials Vivaropa
Swoon! By Bucklesbury
I suppose carrying a briefcase that looks like it was made from the skins of your enemies is one way to intimidate the competition…
That’s more like it! By LaughingCatLeather
I guess even needs a briefcase… Mimi Bobeck
New phone. Who dis?!? 1980s mock telephone briefcase sold by 193KingsRoad
I’m always a fan of the north/south-oriented messenger bags! By AmazigLeather
Very businessy briefcase elements: Cowhair? Check! Heart hardware? Check! Weird cut angles that you know are going to curl out immediately? Check!
Well, hello there, sexy! Vegan leather laptop bag by BasAder
“Deluxe smoking hot” briefcase. (Individual results may vary)
I totally had a cassette tape briefcase in the early eighties! It came with me to every party, filled with my mixed tapes. Loved that stupid thing. Sold by BensBigBarn
While I thoroughly applaud the decoupage efforts, I suspect most careers would not be enhanced by carrying a briefcase covered in beer labels. By ShopWastelandia
How attractive! Between the carved wood panels on the side and the beautiful patina on the leather, this briefcase has the perfect amount of embellishment. By CosmoHandmade
I’ll be honest. I’m a little disappointed that they’re dogs and not cats…
Like this: Like Loading...
Related
Categories:
Fashion, Love, Shopping, Etsomnia™ | Tags: fashion, gifts, etsy, Etsomnia, accessories, leather, Postaday, purses, bags, briefcase | Permalink.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
April 7, 2022 at 6:21 am
I do love a good satchel. When I first starting teaching and was commuting by bus, I had a vintage pilot’s case to carry all of my things. It was so bulky and annoying. I hope you find the perfect briefcase.
LikeLiked by 3 people
April 7, 2022 at 9:49 am
That sounds awesome! (Even if it was bulky and annoying.)
LikeLike
April 7, 2022 at 9:26 am
I have never need one but J. Peterman once had a “mail bag” that was beautiful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
April 7, 2022 at 9:50 am
J. Peterman’s stuff is amazing, and I read their catalogs cover to cover!
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 7, 2022 at 10:02 am
Me too…just not in my budget or need.
LikeLike
April 7, 2022 at 9:52 am
I really miss the old days. Way back in the 50’s we didn’t have cell phones. We didn’t have ATMs. We didn’t have commercial airlines. We sure didn’t have the Internet. Yet, with all we didn’t have, I think life was better. We talked to each other. Our parents taught us how to behave. Now to today’s post. I like all of them. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person