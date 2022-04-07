My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 341: Let Me Be Brief

by 6 Comments

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I feel like I’ve been searching for the perfect briefcase for my entire adult life. I’ve had some gorgeous ones, including my favorite of all time, a vintage red leather briefcase (just like this one) that I bought in Italy, but none of them seem to last very long. So the lifelong hunt continues!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

If Raymond carries this to work, his parents had better be prepared for him to live in their basement until further notice.
I used to love those American Tourister commercials! Sold by Vivaropa
Swoon! By Bucklesbury
I suppose carrying a briefcase that looks like it was made from the skins of your enemies is one way to intimidate the competition…
That’s more like it! By LaughingCatLeather
I guess even Mimi Bobeck needs a briefcase…
New phone. Who dis?!? 1980s mock telephone briefcase sold by 193KingsRoad
I’m always a fan of the north/south-oriented messenger bags! By AmazigLeather
Very businessy briefcase elements: Cowhair? Check! Heart hardware? Check! Weird cut angles that you know are going to curl out immediately? Check!
Well, hello there, sexy! Vegan leather laptop bag by BasAder
“Deluxe smoking hot” briefcase. (Individual results may vary)
I totally had a cassette tape briefcase in the early eighties! It came with me to every party, filled with my mixed tapes. Loved that stupid thing. Sold by BensBigBarn
While I thoroughly applaud the decoupage efforts, I suspect most careers would not be enhanced by carrying a briefcase covered in beer labels. By ShopWastelandia
How attractive! Between the carved wood panels on the side and the beautiful patina on the leather, this briefcase has the perfect amount of embellishment. By CosmoHandmade
I’ll be honest. I’m a little disappointed that they’re dogs and not cats…

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 341: Let Me Be Brief

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 7, 2022 at 6:21 am

    I do love a good satchel. When I first starting teaching and was commuting by bus, I had a vintage pilot’s case to carry all of my things. It was so bulky and annoying. I hope you find the perfect briefcase.

  2. bcparkison
    April 7, 2022 at 9:26 am

    I have never need one but J. Peterman once had a “mail bag” that was beautiful.

  3. janhaltn
    April 7, 2022 at 9:52 am

    I really miss the old days. Way back in the 50’s we didn’t have cell phones. We didn’t have ATMs. We didn’t have commercial airlines. We sure didn’t have the Internet. Yet, with all we didn’t have, I think life was better. We talked to each other. Our parents taught us how to behave. Now to today’s post. I like all of them. Hal

