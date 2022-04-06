My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Art in the Valley

Tiffany Budzisz/Art in the Valley LLC

Paper wizard and sculpture artist Tiffany Budzisz understands how busy we are. She knows that we regularly blow past nature’s little everyday miracles, distracted by our work, our schedules, our technology, our lives. So Tiffany thoughtfully preserves those moments so that when we are ready to take a beat, they’re there, waiting to be appreciated.

“The beauty of the landscape around me, from the tiniest of mushrooms on the forest floor, to the majestic mountains and swirling clouds, are a daily inspiration to me. Flora and fauna (real or imagined), nature, and symbolism are subjects I find fascinating and often explore in my work. I’m a very detail-oriented person, and the act of intricately cutting, shaping, and gluing tiny pieces of paper together is very meditative and therapeutic. I encourage everyone to slow down and appreciate the little details found in life (and art) that are often overlooked in our busy, everyday lives.”

– About Tiffany Budzisz

Budzisz grew up surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah River. Though she has more recently settled in Pittsburgh, PA, her inner country girl is still alive and well and very present in her lovely work. She and her husband, painter Michael Budzisz, also offer instructional art videos on their YouTube channel.

You can follow the amazing Tiffany Budzisz on her website and on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

  1. janhaltn
    April 6, 2022 at 6:50 am

    I saved this. After I move later this year, I would like to get her “create your own” kit. Want to try it one time. Totally enjoyed today’s post. Hal

