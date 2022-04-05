My OBT

Celtic Friends

Cairde

Tiktok stars Cairde (pronounced CAR-juh) are an all-male Irish dance group who have caught the attention of the world dance community. They’ve gotten so popular, in fact, they were invited to perform at White House’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration this year.

Cairde has been described as exemplifying Irish dance, and their name is a Celtic word meaning friends. These friends have turned their love of traditional dance into a social media force to be reconned with.

“As early as several thousand years ago the druids – high priests of the Celts – were said to have performed ritual group dances accompanied with music. This is possibly the root of the folk dances that later developed in Ireland to become part of the island’s cultural heritage. However, Cairde take a less traditional approach to Irish dance, aiming to give it a fresh image. These young men from Ireland have already received millions of clicks on their TikTok dance videos.”

– About Cairde

Their tutorials are also immensely popular. Most of the group’s videos on YouTube are in the form of Tiktok shorts, which, frankly, I have not figured out how to embed yet.

You can see all of Cairde’s wonderful videos on YouTube, and you can follow the lads on Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, and Twitter.

  1. janhaltn
    April 5, 2022 at 7:48 am

    Even on the best days of my youth, I could not do this. Amazing. Beautiful to watch. Hal

    Like

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    April 5, 2022 at 10:35 am

    That is some pretty fancy foot work.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

