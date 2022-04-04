My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

That Cello Guy

by 2 Comments

Cremaine Booker

Guilty pleasure confession time: the 1976 album entitled Classical Barbra by Barbra Streisand has brought me many decades of joy, and I love it to this day. I know it has been regularly jeered at by serious classical musicians and fans alike, but I just don’t care. It feels like home to me. In particular, her version of Gabriel Fauré’s Pavane got me and my wee one through a whole lot of long nights and bouts of teething. I still play it in my head when I feel the need to self-soothe. So when I heard this version of Pavane performed (in 12 parts) by cellist Cremaine Booker, commonly known as That Cello Guy, I was just blown away.

The young Dallas, TX, musician is the principal cellist with the Nashville Philharmonic and the Jackson Symphony Orchestra. He has played for and toured with some of today’s greatest musicians including soundtrack composer Hans Zimmer, Nina Simone, Michael McDonald, Sheryl Crow, Carrie Underwood, Nelly, Ingrid Andress, and many others. In addition to his obvious talent, I suspect part of what has made him so popular with such a diverse universe of musicians is his visible joy in his music. Looking around his YouTube channel, I found many lovely pieces on which to dwell. I can tell I’m going to be coming back again and again to this magnificent musician’s recordings.

You can listen to The Cello Guy’s gorgeous recordings on his website and on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. You can also become a patron of the artist on Patreon.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “That Cello Guy

Leave a comment

  1. Ruth
    April 4, 2022 at 8:09 am

    Fabulous find. Thanks for sharing. Cello music is soothing and makes one feel something.

    Like

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    April 4, 2022 at 8:44 am

    Thank you. I love “real” music.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.