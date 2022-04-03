My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: The Daily Observer

Fairfield Porter

9/20/17: While I was at the Met last month, I came across a number of wonderful artists about whom I knew relatively nothing. This is another of those. These are the paintings by Fairfield Porter, who captured everyday scenes and made them magical. When I wandered into the room were his work was hung, I was immediately struck by how warm and comforting they felt, like memories viewed through the most generous of lenses.

Though he was born into privilege, Porter’s everyday work doesn’t feel to me out of touch or elitist. Instead, I think he was often successful at finding common experiences to which we could all relate. Of course, his paid portraits are another story, but the man had to eat!

You can read all about Porter on TheArtStory.org.

  1. Sheree
    April 3, 2022 at 6:26 am

    Pretty much every time I visit a museum I find works I enjoy by artists I’ve never heard of which is kinda the point of the visit. These are charming, I must keep a lookout for his work.

  2. janhaltn
    April 3, 2022 at 7:51 am

    I agree. There is a zillion artist around the world. There is always a new one to find. I really miss the art museum in St. Louis. I was very disappointed with the Memphis Art Museum. Enjoy looking at the ones today. Hal

