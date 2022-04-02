My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Teacup Fairy Gardens

5/1/2020: If you (like me) are craving a fun crafts project right now, but don’t have a ton of space, I have a great solution for you! These are teacup fairy gardens, and everyone has room for at least one of them! Some are made of real plants, some are artificial, but all are really sweet and tiny.

If you’re feeling adventurous, you could grab an old teacup and make your own, with miniatures you have hanging around. If you need miniature pieces, Etsy is full of beautiful items. And if you aren’t feeling crafty, you also might consider one of the pre-made gardens for sale.

You can check out everyone’s creative teacup fairy gardens on Instagram.

  1. janhaltn
    April 2, 2022 at 7:57 am

    I loved all of them. Especially the two that appeared to have a living plant in them. They are super cute but I would never have the patience to make any of them. Seem like something that Jan might like to do. Just not me. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    April 2, 2022 at 10:33 am

    The real plants are what I would want to do. Fake just collect dust and I have enough of that.

