Repost: Teacup Fairy Gardens

5/1/2020: If you (like me) are craving a fun crafts project right now, but don’t have a ton of space, I have a great solution for you! These are teacup fairy gardens, and everyone has room for at least one of them! Some are made of real plants, some are artificial, but all are really sweet and tiny.

If you’re feeling adventurous, you could grab an old teacup and make your own, with miniatures you have hanging around. If you need miniature pieces, Etsy is full of beautiful items. And if you aren’t feeling crafty, you also might consider one of the pre-made gardens for sale.

You can check out everyone’s creative teacup fairy gardens on Instagram.