Zenji Master

I bookmarked the ceramic piece above a couple of years ago, intending to research the artist and write a post. But somehow, the draft got buried, and I had all but forgotten about it. Then, while trying to find the bathroom at the Met a couple of weeks ago, I stumbled across the very same, instantly-recognizable piece. Immediately struck by the power and shocking beauty of the piece, I resolved to go home and find the draft. I’m so glad I did!
Born in 1939, Miyashita Zenji was the grandson of a distinguished Kyoto porcelain artist after whom he was named. Young Zenji quickly made a name for himself among ceramicists and won international renown for his signature ombre effect, created using a Japanese technique called saidei in which colored clay is added to the surface of a vessel in stages to create a layered appearance. His finished pieces resemble distant mountains and sunsets and ocean horizons.
“In each work, my intention is to create a delightful musical performance––a harmony of color blending with a restrained sense of the clay ––becoming a canvas for evocative tranquil landscapes.”
Although the artist died in 2012, Zenji left a strong legacy in his beautiful, iconic vessels and sculptures. His pieces can be viewed in countless museums and galleries across the world.
August 26, 2017 at 6:58 am
🖤 Gorgeous
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 26, 2017 at 12:48 pm
They’re really incredible in person.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 26, 2017 at 7:28 am
no pun intended, but these pieces are truly Zen. So beautiful, Donna.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 26, 2017 at 12:49 pm
So glad you like them!
LikeLike
August 26, 2017 at 7:46 am
Beautiful pieces.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 26, 2017 at 12:49 pm
They sure are!
LikeLike
August 26, 2017 at 3:36 pm
I’m so glad you found that draft so you could share this artist and his work here. It’s utterly wonderful stuff. With the exception of the piece that looks too phallic even for me, I found myself saying, “I want that one!” about every single piece. The layering of the soft colours is beautiful and definitely suggests landscapes and seascapes.
LikeLike