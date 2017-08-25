My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Creative Juice #56

by Leave a comment

How sweet is this? Fellow blogger and hunter of beautiful things, Andrea Huelsenbeck of ARHtistic License featured my blog today! What a fantastic way to start a weekend. Go check out Andrea’s blog!

ARHtistic License

This very special edition of Creative Juice features posts from My OBT, one of my very favorite blogs. Every day, Donna shares something beautiful—or not so beautiful. I include at least one of her posts in CJ each week, but I have so many in reserve I thought I’d bless you with a whole bunch today. If you enjoy them, you might want to subscribe to My OBT so you never miss a single one.

View original post

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s