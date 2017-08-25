My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Setting the Scene

by 3 Comments

match

Кристина Макеева

These pictures are from the amazing Instagram by Moscow-based photographer Kristina Makeeva. She travels the world looking for inspiring locations, then photographs models in those locations. There’s nothing very different about that, except that Makeeva has an amazing eye for pairing locations with fabrics and props and poses. Her efforts all come together to create a beautiful, visually-satisfying whole.

I can’t imagine what kind of witchcraft (read: assistants) she must use to get all her fabrics flying around in just the right way, but her results are certainly spectacular. These photographs are so peaceful and so visually pleasing, I can actually feel them lowering my stress level. Aaaah…

You can see all of Makeeva’s striking photos on her website and on Instagram.

All images property of Kristin Makeeva.

color 1color 1acolor 1bcolor 2color 2acolor 3color 3acolor 4color 5color 6color 7color 9color 10color 10acolor 11color 13color 13acolor 14color 15

(Via)

 

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Setting the Scene

Leave a comment

  1. GANSU
    August 25, 2017 at 7:56 am

    beautiful photos, thank you for sharing them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    August 25, 2017 at 8:23 am

    1000% beautiful. I don’t have much time today, but I wonder how the artist get some of the super full skirts to be up in the air for the picture. Interesting and super great looking. I realize she is in Russia but I would love to see what she would do with the American Indian.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s