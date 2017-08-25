Setting the Scene

These pictures are from the amazing Instagram by Moscow-based photographer Kristina Makeeva. She travels the world looking for inspiring locations, then photographs models in those locations. There’s nothing very different about that, except that Makeeva has an amazing eye for pairing locations with fabrics and props and poses. Her efforts all come together to create a beautiful, visually-satisfying whole.
I can’t imagine what kind of witchcraft (read: assistants) she must use to get all her fabrics flying around in just the right way, but her results are certainly spectacular. These photographs are so peaceful and so visually pleasing, I can actually feel them lowering my stress level. Aaaah…
You can see all of Makeeva’s striking photos on her website and on Instagram.
All images property of Kristin Makeeva.
(Via)
August 25, 2017 at 7:56 am
beautiful photos, thank you for sharing them.
August 25, 2017 at 8:03 am
So glad you enjoyed them!
August 25, 2017 at 8:23 am
1000% beautiful. I don’t have much time today, but I wonder how the artist get some of the super full skirts to be up in the air for the picture. Interesting and super great looking. I realize she is in Russia but I would love to see what she would do with the American Indian.
