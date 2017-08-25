Setting the Scene

These pictures are from the amazing Instagram by Moscow-based photographer Kristina Makeeva. She travels the world looking for inspiring locations, then photographs models in those locations. There’s nothing very different about that, except that Makeeva has an amazing eye for pairing locations with fabrics and props and poses. Her efforts all come together to create a beautiful, visually-satisfying whole.

I can’t imagine what kind of witchcraft (read: assistants) she must use to get all her fabrics flying around in just the right way, but her results are certainly spectacular. These photographs are so peaceful and so visually pleasing, I can actually feel them lowering my stress level. Aaaah…

You can see all of Makeeva’s striking photos on her website and on Instagram.

All images property of Kristin Makeeva.

(Via)