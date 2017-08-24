Etsomnia™ 151: Disasters in Denim

In this jacket’s defense, there were a lot of drugs around in the eighties. And the
weren’t much better. nineties
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Sometimes, creatively-worked denim can be a . Or very good thing . Etsy, as usual, is a great source for both not of the ends . Sometimes they’re spectrum , sometimes trying too hard , but you can certainly count on Etsy makers to deliver the not trying hard enough and, of course, the goods, ! bads
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly
Etsomnia™ posts!
Sure, the message is a little aggressive, but the pink and feathers totally soften it, don’t you think?
From the people who brought you
… this
Here’s a handy place to keep your inhaler for when all those upcycled dust mites start getting to you.
Now,
that’s the way to shred denim! By Endorphyn
Backwards denim wedding dress with matching gauntlets. Because Etsy.
Young lady, you are not leaving the house like that. You march straight back upstairs and change your clothes!
To misquote Tony the Tiger, who I presume was skinned to create this thing, “It’s Grrrrrross!”
While they’re a lot of look and not my best color, they’re still pretty awesome. By
ChadCherryClothing
I know of exactly one person who could wear these without looking like a tied-up rump roast, and she’s a size 00.
In a weird way, this is kind of useful. While it may nauseate you, at least you can throw up
into it.
If you are this desperate for crotch attention, why
? stop there
Kim Kardashian, age 3
These would be
especially fun in the . winter
You can see this too, right?
I certainly couldn’t pull it off, but on the right tween… By
MaliciousDesignsLA who sells many cute things
Even for Etsy, this one is a loser.
Because you definitely want boots that make it look like you just dropped trou in preparation for some public urination.
I’m just going to leave
right here. (It’s $4K, by the way.) this
Like this: Like Loading...
Related
Categories:
Fashion, Humor, Shopping, Etsomnia™, Crafts | Tags: funny, humor, fashion, etsy, shopping, Etsomnia, Postaday, denim | Permalink.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
August 24, 2017 at 7:43 am
Maybe you could propose that ETSY split off into two groups: drunken what was I thinking ETSY and Upscale ETSY. You could be the gatekeeper–because they obviously need one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 24, 2017 at 9:04 am
You’re sweet. Alas, the eye of the beholder will always get in the way.
LikeLike
August 24, 2017 at 8:37 am
wow… Thanks for the smiles!
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 24, 2017 at 9:04 am
I loved the comments under the picture as much as the picture in most of them. I might be gone for 8 weeks due to medical reasons but I will be back as fast as possible. My day starts right here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 24, 2017 at 10:26 am
You’re very kind. I wish you good luck with your medical thing. I’ll be thinking about you while you’re gone. Sending you good thoughts and wishing you a very speedy recovery!
LikeLike
August 24, 2017 at 11:46 am
That organic hemp blazer you linked to is nice. I like quite a few of her offerings and would love to see her bridal shop when it opens.
LikeLike