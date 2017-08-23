The Soul of the Wall

Using only spray paint, Italian mural artist Eron paints subtle, elegant works of art. He explores a variety of subjects from animals to historical figures, but it’s his birds with which I’m most fascinated. He has perfected a 3-D effect I find irresistible.

Eron’s technique begins with a simple outline, painted in a neutral close to the color of the wall. He then layers on highlights and low lights until the birds look like they’ve been carved there. It’s hard to believe it’s just simple spray paint! I also love how his bird murals represent the creatures in all different poses of flight, like an out-of-order flipbook. There’s no missing the sense of movement they create.

Equally intriguing are his ghostly-looking human subjects, which seem like they’ve emerged supernaturally from rust or water stains. What all his work has in common is its sensitivity and ethereal beauty.

You can follow the talented Eron on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

All images property of Eron.