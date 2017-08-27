My OBT

The Garbage Collector

Bordalo

Bordalo II

The Spanish assemblage artist known as Bordalo II uses trash to create stunning, heartbreaking animal sculptures. The animals are made up of a combination of brightly-colored plastic garbage and discarded wood and metal. The large-scale public artworks, which he has been installing around the world, are part of Bordalo’s series Trash Animals, intended to bring to light the way human-made garbage is impacting the natural world.

“Trash Animals is a series of artworks that aims to draw attention to a current problem that is likely to be forgotten, become trivial or a necessary evil. The problem involves waste production, materials that are not reused, pollution and its effect on the planet. The idea is to depict nature itself, in this case animals, out of materials that are responsible for its destruction.”

You can see more of Bordalo’s work on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.

All images property of Bordalo II.

(Via)

 

 

 

