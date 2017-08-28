Master of Splatter

These are the intense splatter paintings by Chen Yingjie, A.K.A. Hua Tunan. Tuan’s art is a brilliantly-successful blend of traditional Chinese ink art and western graffiti. While he maintains many of the traditional Chinese methods with which he was raised, Tuan’s paintings still have a very modern feel. Although he still characterizes himself as a street artist, his work has been commissioned by the likes of Louis Vuitton, Adidas, NIKE, Jaguar, Volvo, and Disney, to name a few.
I especially love his use of splatter and his subtle metallics. Even though his paintings are far from hyper-realistic, I think they do a brilliant job of capturing the energy and motion and spirit of the creatures he portrays.
August 28, 2017 at 6:11 am
I would not want one hanging on the wall in my house but they are beautiful and interesting.
August 28, 2017 at 6:58 am
They are kind of intense, aren’t they? Such beautiful detail!
August 28, 2017 at 6:33 am
Oh my. I liked them all, and WOULD like one on my wall….but I fell in LOVE with the first owl..midway through the series. Oh my.
August 28, 2017 at 6:59 am
The owls are especially magnificent!
August 28, 2017 at 6:47 am
Amazing art, Donna 🙂
August 28, 2017 at 6:59 am
So glad you like it!
August 28, 2017 at 6:51 am
