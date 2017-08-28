My OBT

Master of Splatter

Hua-Tunan

Hua Tunan

These are the intense splatter paintings by Chen Yingjie, A.K.A. Hua Tunan. Tuan’s art is a brilliantly-successful blend of traditional Chinese ink art and western graffiti. While he maintains many of the traditional Chinese methods with which he was raised, Tuan’s paintings still have a very modern feel. Although he still characterizes himself as a street artist, his work has been commissioned by the likes of Louis Vuitton, Adidas, NIKE, Jaguar, Volvo, and Disney, to name a few.

I especially love his use of splatter and his subtle metallics. Even though his paintings are far from hyper-realistic, I think they do a brilliant job of capturing the energy and motion and spirit of the creatures he portrays.

You can follow Tunan on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.

All images property of Chen Yingjie/Hua Tunan.

  1. janhaltn
    August 28, 2017 at 6:11 am

    I would not want one hanging on the wall in my house but they are beautiful and interesting.

  2. dawnkinster
    August 28, 2017 at 6:33 am

    Oh my. I liked them all, and WOULD like one on my wall….but I fell in LOVE with the first owl..midway through the series. Oh my.

  4. theartdive
    August 28, 2017 at 6:51 am

    Hua Tunan

