Eat. Draw. Repeat.

Artist John Donohue has the best job in the world! He’s working on drawing/painting all the restaurants in NYC, and I couldn’t be more excited. Donohue describes himself as a “former cubicle-dwelling editor at The New Yorker turned self-taught, world-wandering artist.”

“According to a New Yorker profile of the critic Pete Wells, there were some 24,000 restaurants in the city. It is mathematically possible to visit all of them in under a year by spending 20 minutes at a stop. Luckily, it takes me almost exactly 20 minutes to draw the façade of each place, working strictly from life, in ink (without a pencil or erasing anything). “In a perfect world, I would have finished New York City in twelve months. Of course, my calculation didn’t take into account openings and closings, travel between each one, sleep, work, outside responsibilities, and coloring and printing. Or black-swan events like the Coronavirus pandemic. So, I have been at it ever since.” – Meet the Artist

There was one restaurant in particular I wanted that wasn’t already in his collection, so I inquired. The lovely John is so popular, he’s already fully committed for the next three months! Good for him. I told them I’d be happy to wait. His work is definitely going to be added to our home collection!

You can see John Donohue’s art on the All the Restaurants website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.