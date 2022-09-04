My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Ocean Lily

by 1 Comment

roa 3c

Ocean Lily Studio

7/5/16: These are the sexy precious metal pieces by Ocean Lily Studio Limited Edition Gallery, designed and made by jeweler Harry Roa.

“With his uncanny sense of ergonomics and modern conceptual design ethic Harry’s jewelry wears like your favorite jeans with a lot of bling added.” -Harry Roa biography

I agree completely. As legitimate and high-end as this jewelry is, these pieces are so edgy they could certainly be worn every day to cool up any outfit.

You can see all of Harry Roa’s glorious jewels on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.

All photos property of Harry Roa.

oceanlilystudio

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Repost: Ocean Lily

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    September 4, 2022 at 7:50 am

    best I can say is they are different. Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.