Repost: Ocean Lily

7/5/16: These are the sexy precious metal pieces by Ocean Lily Studio Limited Edition Gallery, designed and made by jeweler Harry Roa.

“With his uncanny sense of ergonomics and modern conceptual design ethic Harry’s jewelry wears like your favorite jeans with a lot of bling added.” -Harry Roa biography

I agree completely. As legitimate and high-end as this jewelry is, these pieces are so edgy they could certainly be worn every day to cool up any outfit.

You can see all of Harry Roa’s glorious jewels on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.

All photos property of Harry Roa.

oceanlilystudio