A Stolen Afternoon

by 17 Comments

Rei Kawakubo for Comme des Garçons

Last week, Beloved and I went to Montreal for a conference, tacking on a couple of vacation days to celebrate our anniversary. Alas, our flight home was cancelled. The airline automatically booked me on a flight early the next day, but we couldn’t get Beloved on a flight until the evening. With further delays and kerfuffles, I found myself in NYC with nothing to do and an afternoon to kill. Herself finally convinced me that pacing around our tiny, overheated apartment was not a good use of my time, so I went to the Met to see what was cooking at the Costume Institute. And am I ever glad I did!

After hearing what I was up to, I think Beloved was a little glad to be stuck in Canada, so it was a win-win. And she made it home in time for our anniversary, so all was well in the end.

Here’s a link to the photos I took at the exhibition, and here’s a link to the exhibit page.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

17 thoughts on "A Stolen Afternoon

Leave a comment

  1. roberta m
    August 12, 2017 at 6:36 am

    Wow! And I thought my wearable art was cool–amazing stuff! Oh, and happy anniversary!

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 12, 2017 at 7:25 am

    What a fantastic exhibition. I had to watch the video with the sound muted but I got the idea that it was arranged around juxtapositions or dichotomies. I liked that some pieces were very sculptural while some were almost formless. Great use of colour and fabric texture too. I’m glad you were able to make such good use of your solo time.

  5. Lisa DeCaro
    August 12, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Happy happy anniversary!!! ❤️ Sorry we couldn’t make it to Montreal! 😢

