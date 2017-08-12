A Stolen Afternoon

Last week, Beloved and I went to Montreal for a conference, tacking on a couple of vacation days to celebrate our anniversary. Alas, our flight home was cancelled. The airline automatically booked me on a flight early the next day, but we couldn’t get Beloved on a flight until the evening. With further delays and kerfuffles, I found myself in NYC with nothing to do and an afternoon to kill. Herself finally convinced me that pacing around our tiny, overheated apartment was not a good use of my time, so I went to the Met to see what was cooking at the Costume Institute. And am I ever glad I did!

After hearing what I was up to, I think Beloved was a little glad to be stuck in Canada, so it was a win-win. And she made it home in time for our anniversary, so all was well in the end.

Here’s a link to the photos I took at the exhibition, and here’s a link to the exhibit page.