A Stolen Afternoon

Last week, Beloved and I went to Montreal for a conference, tacking on a couple of vacation days to celebrate our anniversary. Alas, our flight home was cancelled. The airline automatically booked me on a flight early the next day, but we couldn’t get Beloved on a flight until the evening. With further delays and kerfuffles, I found myself in NYC with nothing to do and an afternoon to kill. Herself finally convinced me that pacing around our tiny, overheated apartment was not a good use of my time, so I went to the Met to see what was cooking at the Costume Institute. And am I ever glad I did!
After hearing what I was up to, I think Beloved was a little glad to be stuck in Canada, so it was a win-win. And she made it home in time for our anniversary, so all was well in the end.
Here’s a link to the photos I took at the exhibition, and here’s a link to the exhibit page.
August 12, 2017 at 6:36 am
Wow! And I thought my wearable art was cool–amazing stuff! Oh, and happy anniversary!
August 12, 2017 at 8:35 am
Yep, this stuff wasn’t exactly wearable, but it was definitely art. Thank you for the anniversary wishes!
August 12, 2017 at 6:47 am
August 12, 2017 at 8:35 am
August 12, 2017 at 6:53 am
August 12, 2017 at 8:36 am
August 12, 2017 at 7:25 am
What a fantastic exhibition. I had to watch the video with the sound muted but I got the idea that it was arranged around juxtapositions or dichotomies. I liked that some pieces were very sculptural while some were almost formless. Great use of colour and fabric texture too. I’m glad you were able to make such good use of your solo time.
August 12, 2017 at 8:37 am
It was big fun! If you find yourself in the city with a couple of hours to kill, I really recommend the Costume Institute.
August 12, 2017 at 8:44 am
I just realized I totally forgot to include a link to the photos I took! Whoops! https://www.flickr.com/photos/zasupics/albums/72157683739653002
August 12, 2017 at 10:57 am
August 12, 2017 at 11:21 am
August 12, 2017 at 11:36 am
August 12, 2017 at 11:39 am
August 12, 2017 at 7:32 am
August 12, 2017 at 8:37 am
August 12, 2017 at 8:25 am
August 12, 2017 at 8:38 am
