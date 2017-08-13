Jaxson Pohlman is a talented self-taught photographer and artist from Wichita, Kansas. He says his interest in astrophotography came from spending most of his life in the Great Plains of Kansas, where the Milky Way is often visible to the naked eye. Many of Pohlman’s photos are what he calls composite dreamscapes – a merging of astrophotography and landscapes. You can read a bit about how he combines the two here. The results are truly are some of the most incredible photographs I’ve ever seen. What an impressive gallery exhibit they would make!
See the bottom of this post for a tutorial by Pohlman on his Photoshop process. I love that he’s so open and willing to share his methods!
To see more of Pohlman’s work, go to his website (where you can also purchase prints of his incredible work), Instagram, Twitter, Flickr, and Facebook.
All images property of Jaxson Pohlman.
August 13, 2017 at 6:47 am
Pure awe-inspiring. Thank you for posting!
August 13, 2017 at 8:06 am
They really are exactly that!
August 13, 2017 at 8:28 am
I loved especially the house surrounded by the green colors!
August 13, 2017 at 12:45 pm
Those are spectacular!
August 13, 2017 at 9:51 am
Oh. My. I was out last night with the camera and the night sky…learning how to make it all work. I have too much light in my backyard to really do this there, but I learned a lot about moving things on the camera by feel, and what settings might work. Plus I got to see one really beautiful shooting star (no photo, just me gasping!). This guys stuff is really really beautiful and makes me want to pack up the car and head out into the wild to look at the sky.
August 13, 2017 at 12:48 pm
I felt exactly the same! The lights of the city are pretty, but they can’t hold a candle (see what I did there?) to a real night sky. I’m glad to hear you’re working on your astrophotography. Good luck!
August 13, 2017 at 10:08 am
My favorite is the one with the man standing in the water. Or at least it looks like he is standing in the water. The one with the water and the meteorite is also a killer. I think I will follow him on instagram. Pity he doesn’t do wordpress, I spend more time here.
August 13, 2017 at 12:50 pm
I spend more time here, too, but everyone I meet tells me that Instagram is the way to go. If only there were an easy way to auto-post from WordPress onto Instagram. Makes me crazy!
August 13, 2017 at 6:41 pm
Wow! These are incredible images. They are serene and spectacular and crazy cool.
August 13, 2017 at 9:10 pm
Crazy cool is right!
