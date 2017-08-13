Jaxson Pohlman is a talented self-taught photographer and artist from Wichita, Kansas. He says his interest in astrophotography came from spending most of his life in the Great Plains of Kansas, where the Milky Way is often visible to the naked eye. Many of Pohlman’s photos are what he calls composite dreamscapes – a merging of astrophotography and landscapes. You can read a bit about how he combines the two here. The results are truly are some of the most incredible photographs I’ve ever seen. What an impressive gallery exhibit they would make!

See the bottom of this post for a tutorial by Pohlman on his Photoshop process. I love that he’s so open and willing to share his methods!

