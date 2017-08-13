My OBT

Dreamscapes

Jaxson Pohlman is a talented self-taught photographer and artist from Wichita, Kansas. He says his interest in astrophotography came from spending most of his life in the Great Plains of Kansas, where the Milky Way is often visible to the naked eye. Many of Pohlman’s photos are what he calls composite dreamscapes – a merging of astrophotography and landscapes. You can read a bit about how he combines the two here. The results are truly are some of the most incredible photographs I’ve ever seen. What an impressive gallery exhibit they would make!

See the bottom of this post for a tutorial by Pohlman on his Photoshop process. I love that he’s so open and willing to share his methods!

To see more of Pohlman’s work, go to his website (where you can also purchase prints of his incredible work), Instagram, Twitter, Flickr, and Facebook.

All images property of Jaxson Pohlman.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Dreamscapes

Leave a comment

  1. roberta m
    August 13, 2017 at 6:47 am

    Pure awe-inspiring. Thank you for posting!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. houstonphotojourney
    August 13, 2017 at 8:28 am

    I loved especially the house surrounded by the green colors!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. dawnkinster
    August 13, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Oh. My. I was out last night with the camera and the night sky…learning how to make it all work. I have too much light in my backyard to really do this there, but I learned a lot about moving things on the camera by feel, and what settings might work. Plus I got to see one really beautiful shooting star (no photo, just me gasping!). This guys stuff is really really beautiful and makes me want to pack up the car and head out into the wild to look at the sky.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Skyscapes for the Soul
    August 13, 2017 at 10:08 am

    My favorite is the one with the man standing in the water. Or at least it looks like he is standing in the water. The one with the water and the meteorite is also a killer. I think I will follow him on instagram. Pity he doesn’t do wordpress, I spend more time here.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 13, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Wow! These are incredible images. They are serene and spectacular and crazy cool.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

