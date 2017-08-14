No Snow Job

Not your typical snowglobes, these fanciful, often dark creations by artists Walter Martin and Paloma Muñoz are first created by Martin, then photographed by Muñoz. After being digitally enhanced and stitched together, the panoramic photos of the globes are printed very, very large. The 5-plus-foot-high photos bring to life all the tiny details we’d miss if we were just holding the globes in our hands. Among their favorite props for the globes are farmhouses and other buildings, which Martin first builds, then sets on fire and allows to burn for a bit before submerging them in a mixture of water and alcohol. The burnt, skeletal remains are infinitely more creepy than they would be if they’d just been built that way.

“Though tiny, the landscapes take on a monumental quality when presented as photographic prints, and their variously playful and sinister situations reveal a hidden darkness of the countryside. These works—and their subtext—were inspired by the pair’s move from New York City to the country. “Eventually the woods and the countryside weren’t as inviting and pleasant as we’d imagined them,” Martin has said. “We discovered a lot of things we found disturbing…hearing gunshots in the forest, having seen bears, almost stepping on a snake in the forest.” –Artsy.net

I nearly scrapped this post, because once I started gathering images, I realized just how dark their work was. If you’re a regular reader of this blog, you know I don’t normally shy away from dark stuff, but some of these things were really disturbing. I eventually decided to keep the post because the artist are really brilliant, but only include photos of the less distressing pieces. To see more of the couple’s dark, edgy work, check out their website. You can also follow them on Facebook.

All images property of Walter Martin and Paloma Muñoz.