My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Summertime Feeling

by 6 Comments

Tush Tush

Happy First Day of Summer! I know it doesn’t exactly feel like Summer, with everything so unsettled and social distancing still a thing, but here we are, nonetheless. Even though I’m grown and don’t have summers off, the thought makes me feel happy and fizzy. Let’s celebrate!

I featured today’s artist, Tali Yalonetzki (A.K.A. Tush Tush, A.K.A. Tosya), in my 2018 International Women’s Day Etsomnia™ post. Her painting above has been in my Etsy favorites forever, and I can’t believe I never profiled her before. I guess maybe I just wanted to keep her to myself.

Tosya’s art represents everything summer means to me: memories of happy vacations and trips to the beach and playing outside and freedom from winter clothes and days that seemed to stretch on forever.

You can follow the remarkable, summery-feeling artist in her Etsy shops (Tush Tush and Tosya) and on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Summertime Feeling

  1. loisajay
    June 20, 2020 at 7:50 am

    Her paintings are wonderful and her pricing is surprisingly affordable! Shopping on etsy today…..! Thanks, Donna.

  2. janhaltn
    June 20, 2020 at 10:05 am

    I enjoyed looking at all of them. Hal

  3. StellaKate Blue
    June 20, 2020 at 10:19 am

    Lovely, I can feel summer.

