Summertime Feeling

Tush Tush

Happy First Day of Summer! I know it doesn’t exactly feel like Summer, with everything so unsettled and social distancing still a thing, but here we are, nonetheless. Even though I’m grown and don’t have summers off, the thought makes me feel happy and fizzy. Let’s celebrate!

I featured today’s artist, Tali Yalonetzki (A.K.A. Tush Tush, A.K.A. Tosya), in my 2018 International Women’s Day Etsomnia™ post. Her painting above has been in my Etsy favorites forever, and I can’t believe I never profiled her before. I guess maybe I just wanted to keep her to myself.

Tosya’s art represents everything summer means to me: memories of happy vacations and trips to the beach and playing outside and freedom from winter clothes and days that seemed to stretch on forever.

You can follow the remarkable, summery-feeling artist in her Etsy shops (Tush Tush and Tosya) and on Instagram and Facebook.