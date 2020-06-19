My OBT

Juneteenth

For reasons that should be abundantly clear, there has been a fair amount of talk lately about Juneteenth. After doing some reading and watching some videos, I have been thinking for weeks about what I should post to commemorate the day. Here’s the conclusion I reached (with the help of Beloved). I should say nothing. It’s not my experience or my thoughts that matter.

Instead, I’m going to let some very smart people educate us all about the origins of Juneteenth. I wish a joyous Emancipation Day to all who celebrate, and I’m sorry I didn’t get it before.

“In the most remote corners of the Confederacy, news of slavery’s end did not come until more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. On June 19, 1865, General Order No. 3 was delivered to the people of Galveston, Texas, officially freeing the last enslaved people in the United States. [It is important to] celebrate the history and continued significance of Juneteenth.”

Now that you’ve got the broad strokes, I recommend you also give this 19-minute podcast a listen.

Today Explained by Google Podcasts

And there are some great additional resources to be found here.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on "Juneteenth

Leave a comment

  1. Sheila Morris
    June 19, 2020 at 7:07 am

    Thanks for this post –

  2. bcparkison
    June 19, 2020 at 8:05 am

    Well…since history is being erased I guess this will be next.

    • Donna from MyOBT
      June 19, 2020 at 10:29 am

      All I want is for us to be honest and informed about the real stories. History may have been written by the victors, but that doesn’t mean we can’t find out the real story if we try. I know all this unrest is very uncomfortable, but if things change for the better, then we all benefit. Sending love.

