Christine and the Queens

Sorry, folks. I didn’t have time for Etsomnia this week.

A good friend sent me this artist with the comment that she couldn’t stop playing the video. She’s so right! (Thanks, CG!) I don’t know if we’re getting to Fire Island this year, but if we do, the Fam should know this artist is going to be all over my playlists.

This is Christine and the Queens (which just seems to consist of Christine and a ever-changing group of dancers), and the music is making me feel like there’s new 1980s alternative club music! I may not have heard of the French singer, but her 231 MILLION YouTube views probably means I’m the only one.

“Christine suggests the rules of the game. At the helm of a project that mixes music, performance, video, drawing and photography, Christine delivers pop, electronic music that mixes intimacy with rhythmic flights.” – About Christine and the Queens

Whether she’s singing or rapping or dancing, I find Christine endlessly fascinating. I even love her unusual sometimes-androgynous style and awkward haircut!

You can follow the amazing French pop sensation Christine and the Queens on her website and on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

And if, like me, you can’t resist peeking behind the curtain, here’s a look behind the scenes at the provocative choreography in her video for La Vita Nuova.