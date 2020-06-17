My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Inspired Jewels

by 2 Comments

Kent Raible

Master goldsmith Kent Raible creates jewels that look important, and not just in material value. They feel inspired in the same way that other once-in-a-generation artists like Frank Lloyd Wright and Annie Leibovitz do. You don’t have to be an expert to understand that something special is happening here. I’m sure his 4+ decades of experience have something to do with it, but there’s just a special something about Raible’s jewels that give me the shivers (in a good way).

“Kent’s pieces are the quintessence of sumptuous jewelry. Using gold, precious and semi precious stones, he brings to mind a fantasy world of sultans, sheiks and palatial surroundings. Kent’s work is glorious in that it has a fantastical quality. It alludes to a time of opulence, when intensive labor was an end in itself. There’s a sumptuous, sparkling, magnificence to his work.”

​ – Kenneth Trapp, Former Curator, Smithsonian Institution, Renwick Gallery; National Museum of American Craft

And the talented Raible doesn’t just make jaw-droppingly-beautiful jewelry, he also generously teaches his secrets to any who want to learn them.

You can see more of Kent Raible’s amazing work on Golden Sphere Studios and on Instagram, and you can check out his online courses on his website.

View this post on Instagram

Here is the fourth in Kent's series of Prayer Wheel Pendants. 💎 As in the ancient Tibetan Prayer Wheels, this pendant spins on a central axis, sending our prayers, hopes and dreams out into the world! 💎 This one features beautiful tanzanite and sapphire. Kent will even put your personal prayer sealed inside when you purchase or commission your Prayer Wheel! Tap the link in our bio to see more work by Kent Raible! ✨ Don't forget to count you Blessings and say your Prayers! . . . #kentraible #goldenspherestudios #prayerwheel #prayerwheelpendant #pendantoftheday #pendantsofinstagram #granulation #tanzanite #sapphire #sayyourprayers #kentraiblejewelry #customjewelry #luxuryjewelry #sapphires #gemstones #goldsmith #goldsmithing #blessings #prayers #jewelryofinstagram

A post shared by Kent Raible Jewelry (@kentraible) on

View this post on Instagram

Kent Raible's one of a kind colorful earrings are hand fabricated with bright Green Tourmalines, Bolivian Amethyst Briolets, Blue Sapphires and Diamonds. 💎 Set in 18 karat Gold, accented with Platinum and Gold Granulation…these earrings seem to dance and celebrate, can't help but smile wearing these! ✨ Check out these beautiful earrings and others by Kent Raible at 1stdibs.com! Link in Bio!! . . . #earringsoftheday #greentourmaline #bolivianamethystbriolets #bluesapphire #diamonds #tourmaline #amethyst #sapphire #earrings #kentraiblejewelry #jewelrydesign #springfashion #awesomeearrings #earringsofinstagram #bolivianamethyst #18kgold #granulation #beautifulearrings #handmadejewelry #1stdibs #kentraible #luxuryjewelry #finejewelry #1stdibsjewels

A post shared by Kent Raible Jewelry (@kentraible) on

View this post on Instagram

Some days, you just have to wear a masterpiece! Ever have days like that? Well then! We bring you the 'Cathedral Ring'… . "If you pretend you are tiny, and stand inside this ring, look up and you will see the vaulted ceiling and architecture reminiscent of being inside a cathedral." — Kent . This small wearable sculpture (and BIG ring!) measures 1 3/4" x 1 3/4" across the top and it holds an amazing Blue Aquamarine (17.60cts), with Blue Sapphires (4.07ctw), 18 Karat Gold and Platinum. . As always, made by the hands of master goldsmith Kent Raible. To see more or learn about how he creates his masterpieces, Tap the Link in our Bio ✨ . . . #mastergoldsmith #kentraible #18kgold #luxuryjewelry #finejewelry #heirloom #familytreasures #aquamarine #bluesapphire #platinumring #handmadejewelry #kentraiblejewelry #1stdibsjewels #ringoftheday #jewelryhandmade #jewelrydesigner #goldsmith #silversmith #platinum #granulation #1stdibs #customjewelry #jewelrymaker #luxuryjewelry #cathedralring #goldenspherestudios #granulation #jewelrymaking #symmetry #kentraiblejewelry

A post shared by Kent Raible Jewelry (@kentraible) on

View this post on Instagram

What to do with Ruby beads?! . Several years back, a client gave Kent these strands of Ruby beads and said "make something for me". That's just always the best kind of commission!! "Go to town, do what you want, I can't wait!" . She did wait, and she was patient, and she ended up with this beautiful masterpiece! The creative process is always different. . This time, the beads sat on Kent's bench for months, in full view, as me mused over what he wanted to do. Once the idea of this necklace came to him, he was off and running! Simply divine! . Tap the link in our bio to check out more masterpieces by goldsmith Kent Raible. We hope everyone out there is hanging in there and doing well! . . . #kentraible #goldenspherestudios #jewelrymakers #luxuryjewelry #commission #necklacemaker #rubynecklace #necklacesofig #necklace #jewelryjunkie #jewellerymaker #rubies #rubybeads #jewelryofinstagram #jeweller #traditionaljewellery #granulation #jewelrymaker #jewellry #jewelleryaddict #luxuryjewelry #finejewellery #jewelrymaking #finejewelry #jewelrydesign #jewelrydesigner #18kgold #kentraiblejewelry

A post shared by Kent Raible Jewelry (@kentraible) on

View this post on Instagram

"The inspiration for these otherworldly cities comes from a deep feeling that I/we are not alone, that this earthly existence is not all there is, and that there must be other planes of existence that are hopefully better than this one! A spiritual dwelling, if you will. . There, the rules of physics, time and space, as we are accustomed to here, do not always apply. So, half the city is upside down, half upright, and in the center is a horizon line of light (the platinum/diamond section). The city floats in space, a world unto itself." — Kent Raible . Tap the Link in our Bio to see more work by master goldsmith Kent Raible. . . . #kentraible #goldenspherestudios #floatingcity #smithsonian #pendant #pendantoftheday #pendantsofig #pendants #pendantnecklace #lovegold #jewelryaddict #masterpiece #goldsmith #gemstones #jewlerydesign #silversmith #thecrowncollection #scifijewelry #diamonds #luxuryjewelry #jewelrygram #preciousjewels #gems #granulation #mastergoldsmith #kentraiblejewelry #renwickgallery #floatingcities

A post shared by Kent Raible Jewelry (@kentraible) on

View this post on Instagram

WISH UPON A STAR ✨ “I found this beautiful star rose quartz at the Tucson Gem Show, and made this ring soon after. The subtle light and star within the stone, and the salmonish pink color really attracted me, so I designed the ring with accent stones that all played within that color scheme – dark, salmon pink spinels, and the burnt orange-pink of Umba River sapphires. ✨ I sketched several versions of the ring before deciding on the wishbone shapes that hold the pear-shaped spinels on either side. This design also featured my favorite part of the ring – the scalloped edges that set the large cabochon, covering as little of the stone as possible while holding it firmly in place.” — Kent Raible 💎 Tap the link our bio to check out more of Kent's work, learn about his creative process or sign up to study the craft with him. . . . #kentraible #goldenspherestudios #ringmakingworkshop #ringmaking #ringmaker #jewelrymakers #ringlover #jewelryhandmade #statementring #jewellerymaking #ringoftheday #jewelryartist #jewelryjunkie #jewellerymaker #jewellerygram #sapphires #1stdibsjewels #granulation #18kgold #jewelrymaker #jewelleryaddict #luxuryjewelry #finejewellery #jewelrymaking #finejewelry #jewelrydesign #jewelrydesigner #kentraiblejewelry #rosequartz #sapphire

A post shared by Kent Raible Jewelry (@kentraible) on

View this post on Instagram

Here's one from the archives: a most beautiful Kent Raible necklace created in the mid-90's. 💎 This elegant beauty features a fabulous Black Opal surrounded by Rainbow Moonstone and Red Spinel! ✨ Tap the link in our bio to visit the Golden Sphere Studios shop and see what's currently available. . . . #kentraible #goldenspherestudios #necklace #jewelrydesign #18kgold #lovegold #jewelrymaker #jewelryhandmade #jewelryofinstagram #jewelryinspiration #necklaceoftheday #luxuryjewelry #jewelryartist #luxuryjewels #granulation #customjewelry #highendjewelry #gems #finejewelry #jewelryofig #kentraiblejewelry #goldsmith #opal #blackopal #moonstone #rainbowmoonstone #spinel #redspinel #gemstones

A post shared by Kent Raible Jewelry (@kentraible) on

View this post on Instagram

It has been a while since we have shared this one! Behold, "The Pregnant Chalice"… 💎 This stunning piece was included in The Art of Gold, a survey of the work of eighty contemporary American studio goldsmiths that toured the country throughout 2005. 💎 Kent Raible values the geometry and symmetry of gemstones and gold granules, two materials that are prominent in his work. 💎 When designing a piece of jewelry, he generally begins with a special gem, around which he constructs a "unique golden world" to reflect and enhance the light and form of the stone. 💎 Granulation, the ancient technique of attaching gold granules without solder, is not often used by contemporary jewelers and stands out as a distinctive element in Raible's jewelry. ✨ To see more work by Kent Raible, or learn about upcoming opportunities to study with a master goldsmith, tap the link in our bio. . . . . . #kentraible #goldenspherestudios #ringmakingworkshop #ringmaking #jewelryschool #ringmaker #jewelrymakers #ringlover #saulbelldesign #chalice #jewellerymaking #saulbell #saulbelldesignaward #lovegold #jewellerymaker #jewellerygram #granulation #jewelryofinstagram #goldsmith #gemstone #gem #metalsmith #jewellry #silversmith #luxuryjewelry #18kgold #jewelrymaking #finejewelry #jewelrydesign #jewelrydesigner

A post shared by Kent Raible Jewelry (@kentraible) on

View this post on Instagram

Ok—just one more of Kent's awesome Green Sapphire Torus Ring! 💎 The Montana Green Sapphire (1.91 carats), faceted from behind, leaves a smooth top with all that sparkle shining through… 💎 Kent has accented this gem with five Champagne Diamonds (round in center and two pear shapes on each side—.22 carats total), and a brilliant circle of Tsavorite Garnets (.60 carats)… ✨ And of course, 9.3 grams of 18k gold! Check out this masterwork and others by Kent Raible—Link in Bio! . . . #kentraible #goldenspherestudios #sapphire #greensapphire #montanasapphire #diamonds #champagnediamonds #garnets #tsavoritegarnets #granulation #customjewelry #18kgold #ringoftheday #ringsofinstagram #torus #jewelryhandmade #handmadejewelry #luxuryjewelry #gemstones #torusring #gems #lovegold #diamondring #glennlehrer #kentraiblejewelry #1stdibs #1stdibsjewels

A post shared by Kent Raible Jewelry (@kentraible) on

View this post on Instagram

"I was contacted in early 2015 by a new client that wanted to commission a major piece, and her only request was that it be designed around the theme “Vanishing Illusions”, a Buddhist concept about the impermanence of things. . Well, I’m almost always up for a challenge, but this one really stumped me. After months of waiting for some kind of inspiration, I was still nowhere, and the client started to get restless. . Finally, an idea that I liked came to me. She had had a beautiful garden created at her home, with rocks, water, and fire elements, and I had been perusing the photos. . Then, in a dream, I saw a crystal form, and behind it was a moving object…and through the crystal you could see the distorted and reflected elements of the object. When I woke up, the idea of a prayer wheel rotating behind an aquamarine crystal came to me. . When it was being worn, the rotation of the wheel would always change, thereby creating a new and distorted visual every moment – impermanent and distorted – just like the reality we live in, always changing, and always subject to our limited perceptions of reality. . What eventually emerged was a vision of an etheric and beautiful cityscape, which reminded me of Rivendell, from Lord of the rings." — Kent Raible . . . #kentraible #goldenspherestudios #vanishingillusions #prayerwheel #pendant #pendantoftheday #jewelryartist #jewelryjunkie #sapphire #platinum #jewelryofinstagram #thecrowncollection #crowncollection #silversmith #jewelleryaddict #luxuryjewelry #finejewellery #jewelrymaking #finejewelry #jewelrydesign #mastergoldsmith #rubies #greengarnets #bluesapphire #customjewelry #goldsmith

A post shared by Kent Raible Jewelry (@kentraible) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Inspired Jewels

Leave a comment

  2. bcparkison
    June 17, 2020 at 8:14 am

    Wow…but don’t think they should be worn while working in the garden.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.