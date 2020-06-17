Inspired Jewels

Kent Raible

Master goldsmith Kent Raible creates jewels that look important, and not just in material value. They feel inspired in the same way that other once-in-a-generation artists like Frank Lloyd Wright and Annie Leibovitz do. You don’t have to be an expert to understand that something special is happening here. I’m sure his 4+ decades of experience have something to do with it, but there’s just a special something about Raible’s jewels that give me the shivers (in a good way).

“Kent’s pieces are the quintessence of sumptuous jewelry. Using gold, precious and semi precious stones, he brings to mind a fantasy world of sultans, sheiks and palatial surroundings. Kent’s work is glorious in that it has a fantastical quality. It alludes to a time of opulence, when intensive labor was an end in itself. There’s a sumptuous, sparkling, magnificence to his work.” ​ – Kenneth Trapp, Former Curator, Smithsonian Institution, Renwick Gallery; National Museum of American Craft

And the talented Raible doesn’t just make jaw-droppingly-beautiful jewelry, he also generously teaches his secrets to any who want to learn them.

You can see more of Kent Raible’s amazing work on Golden Sphere Studios and on Instagram, and you can check out his online courses on his website.