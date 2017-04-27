Etsomnia™ 136: Sleeping Around

How any children were conceived in the sixties is beyond me. If the wearer of this thing got pregnant, it could only be because her husband wanted her to take the blighted thing off.
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
We’re back in our Fire Island share this summer, so I’m in the need of pajamas. In the morning, when we all roll out of bed, we spend some time hanging around the living room, drinking coffee, unpacking the night before, and planning the day ahead. A good sleeping costume must be cool (we have no air conditioning), relatively decent (various people pass through the house), comfortable, and, above all, fun. If possible, it should also be flattering, but really the first four qualities far outweigh the garment’s attractiveness. It’s a tall order, I know. Good luck to me!
April 27, 2017 at 6:53 am
Former New Yorker here. (Always one in my heart.) I love this blog! Especially the snarky part!
April 27, 2017 at 9:07 am
Thank you. Glad you liked it! Good morning from NYC!
April 27, 2017 at 7:41 am
This post made me laugh. Great read while having my morning coffee. I hope you have a wonderful day and keep on writing.
April 27, 2017 at 9:07 am
Thanks, Lori! Enjoy your coffee!
April 27, 2017 at 8:24 am
I kind of like the old Hollywood look–just not sure about the padded shoulders. I am sure whatever you choose, you should be able to pull off a killer look.
April 27, 2017 at 9:08 am
I came to love that one, too. I eventually went back to look for it so I could link to it, but it was gone. Alas, it will not be mine…
April 27, 2017 at 9:23 am
(unhappy face) Don’t worry, you’ll find something else to wow them.
April 27, 2017 at 9:26 am
I believe I will! (Here’s the current front-runner: https://www.etsy.com/listing/175930508/travel-light-lounge-pajama-black-and-off)
April 27, 2017 at 9:27 am
That looks lovely. It hasn’t got the sweeping coat action of the other one, but the fabric looks nice.
April 27, 2017 at 9:38 am
It’s a beach house with a dog, an ancient vacuum, and a bunch of smokers. I suspect I’d regret the sweep.
April 27, 2017 at 9:43 am
You are far too wise.
April 27, 2017 at 9:48 am
Nonsense. I just hate doing laundry.
April 27, 2017 at 11:51 am
Me too.
April 27, 2017 at 10:11 am
I’ll go for fifth one
April 27, 2017 at 10:57 am
Is that the soldier shirt? I like that!
April 27, 2017 at 10:30 am
SarafinaDreams & CarlaAndCarla should both be worn out to a fancy restaurant in LA on a warm but not TOO warm night in June. Love this post. ~~dru~~
April 27, 2017 at 10:59 am
I’m so glad you liked it! You really need to check out the other offerings by SarafinaDreams. They’re unbelievable. I wrote to them that I’d wear at least half of them in lieu of a wedding dress!
April 27, 2017 at 10:46 am
Bwahahahahaha you are too funny. N.
April 27, 2017 at 10:59 am
Thank you!
April 27, 2017 at 11:02 am
Sorry I misinterpret it. I’ll go with by Sarafina Dreams.
April 27, 2017 at 12:01 pm
It’s not you, it’s me. I have such iffy wifi, I kind of guessed. You picked a good one! Sarafina Dreams is my new obsession.
April 27, 2017 at 12:39 pm
Well that frog one brings back memories, wish we could have had fireball . Enjoy your time on FI, it should be a blast.
April 27, 2017 at 12:48 pm
I’m amazed we didn’t accidentally invent Fireball! You two should come hang out for a beach day this summer.
April 27, 2017 at 2:28 pm
My 10 year old son would love that unicorn onesie. I favour the “Upper East Side” set, I must admit. I hope you find something to fit all of your criteria. I love pyjamas and love being in my pyjamas so your experience of lounging around in pyjamas and relaxing in the mornings sounds like bliss.
April 27, 2017 at 2:41 pm
Bliss is the word! And these are all my favorite non-relatives, so it really couldn’t be better. Can’t wait!
April 27, 2017 at 4:17 pm
That pastel tie dye by Green Cotton….. I’m pretty sure they should send you a commission. So lovely! And yes to the snark, it’s always the best part of the blog!
April 27, 2017 at 4:19 pm
The chenille robe = bedspread to me.
April 27, 2017 at 4:24 pm
The tie dye ships from Thailand. Hmmm, might need to try to make my own!
