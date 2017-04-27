My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Etsomnia™ 136: Sleeping Around

by 28 Comments

How any children were conceived in the sixties is beyond me. If the wearer of this thing got pregnant, it could only be because her husband wanted her to take the blighted thing off.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

We’re back in our Fire Island share this summer, so I’m in the need of pajamas. In the morning, when we all roll out of bed, we spend some time hanging around the living room, drinking coffee, unpacking the night before, and planning the day ahead. A good sleeping costume must be cool (we have no air conditioning), relatively decent (various people pass through the house), comfortable, and, above all, fun. If possible, it should also be flattering, but really the first four qualities far outweigh the garment’s attractiveness. It’s a tall order, I know. Good luck to me!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

pj 1

If these weren’t too warm, they’d be just the thing! By the  always adorable BlamoToys

Very old Hollywood. Perfect for when you wake up in full hair and makeup

It’s not really that kind of house, but I’m a little tempted, just to see the looks on my friends’ faces…

Absolutely stunning, but everyone would tease me that I’d been living on the Upper East Side too long. By SarafinaDreams

Support our troops! By EGAClothing

pj 6

I’d be the envy of all my sister wives!

Fun fact: If you wear something this ugly in Fire Island, you can be arrested for assault.

Now we’re talking! By FengSway

There are definitely mornings when this would come in handy. By PaytonsInspiration

This adult-sized disaster should come with a nonplussed babysitter, a teddy bear, and a mandatory bedtime.

Woke up feeling like a frog in biology class? I’ll bet $50 Fireball was involved.

Do you think the discount applies to the robe or her hourly rate?

Send in the clowns… Don’t bother. She’s here.

Way too fancy for our humble, informal little FI house, but so stunning I want to wear them to dinner! By CarlaAndCarla

Even if I liked it (and I don’t), I’d worry someone would mistake me for a bath mat or a dish towel.

Beautiful and so reasonably priced! By greencotton

If I wore this, one or another housemate would immediately start calling me Maxi Mouse. That name would stick, too.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

28 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 136: Sleeping Around

  1. Robin
    April 27, 2017 at 6:53 am

    Former New Yorker here. (Always one in my heart.) I love this blog! Especially the snarky part!

  2. lorigreer
    April 27, 2017 at 7:41 am

    This post made me laugh. Great read while having my morning coffee. I hope you have a wonderful day and keep on writing.

  3. Anthony
    April 27, 2017 at 8:24 am

    I kind of like the old Hollywood look–just not sure about the padded shoulders. I am sure whatever you choose, you should be able to pull off a killer look.

  4. geetathaman
    April 27, 2017 at 10:11 am

    I’ll go for fifth one

  5. saywhatumean2say
    April 27, 2017 at 10:30 am

    SarafinaDreams & CarlaAndCarla should both be worn out to a fancy restaurant in LA on a warm but not TOO warm night in June. Love this post. ~~dru~~

  6. memadtwo
    April 27, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Bwahahahahaha you are too funny. N.

  7. geetathaman
    April 27, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Sorry I misinterpret it. I’ll go with by Sarafina Dreams.

  8. Lab Partner
    April 27, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Well that frog one brings back memories, wish we could have had fireball . Enjoy your time on FI, it should be a blast.

  9. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 27, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    My 10 year old son would love that unicorn onesie. I favour the “Upper East Side” set, I must admit. I hope you find something to fit all of your criteria. I love pyjamas and love being in my pyjamas so your experience of lounging around in pyjamas and relaxing in the mornings sounds like bliss.

  10. StellaKate Blue
    April 27, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    That pastel tie dye by Green Cotton….. I’m pretty sure they should send you a commission. So lovely! And yes to the snark, it’s always the best part of the blog!

