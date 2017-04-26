Waynee’s World

Born into a multi-talented family in Mio, Michigan, Saginaw Chippewa Indian tribe member Robin Waynee learned jewelry craft at the knee of her father, well-known jeweler Robert Lone Eagle Waynee. From an early age, Robin, along with her six other siblings, was encouraged to pursue not just jewelry, but whatever creative pursuits interested her. Some of the other arts in which she was trained (and in which other family members now work) include photography, custom furniture crafting, painting, and home remodeling.

But it wasn’t until meeting her husband, jeweler Ryan Roberts, that jewelry design really took hold of her. It was then that she found her design voice, a perfect amalgam of her Native American heritage and her experience of the modern world. After studying with Roberts for a few years, Waynee began winning fans and, eventually, awards for her highly-collectible, one-of-a-kind pieces.

Check her out on Facebook and on her website.

All images property of Robin Waynee.