Webcams and Other Wonders

Over the last month and a half, the world was seemingly taken over by the 24/7 webcam watching April, an expectant reticulated giraffe who lives in Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY. Although there were a few early false alarms (“April is having the baby any minute!”), the park’s vet and very able caretakers eventually settled into waiting and watching, all the while educating the hundreds of thousands of daily viewers about giraffes and conservation efforts.
Along with more than a million viewers across the globe, I was lucky enough to be tuned in at roughly 10 AM on tax day when April, with papa Oliver pacing adorably in the background, finally gave birth to a perfect, tiny* (*6′ tall, 150 lb.) male replica of herself. It was a tremendous experience, and I’ll never forget it. I mistily watched as the baby took its first wobbly steps, nursed, and started exploring its world. The whole process was awe-inspiring and life-affirming at a time when many of us need something positive to hold onto.
On April 21, the park took down the 24/7 April the Giraffe cam, I presume for cost reasons. They will be announcing a live streaming schedule during which we can still check in with the giraffe celebrities. In the meantime, I have realized that the webcam was a great de-stressing tool for me. It was wonderful to have something peaceful and uncomplicated to watch whenever I needed it. I knew I wanted to find a replacement, so I went hunting. No, not literally.
What I found was an organization called EXPLORE.org. They have such a wonderful embarrassment of riches in the live animal webcam department, I find myself a little overwhelmed! How to decide?
While I’m still checking out the available webcams, here are a few of my current faves!
From Explore Dogs:
- Great Dane Nursery Cam (Days-old Great Dane puppies which will be trained as service dogs)
- ECAD – Alexandrea’s Litter (Fat, happy, chaotic Golden Retriever puppies, also on their way to being service dogs)
From Explore Birds, Bats, and Bees:
- Decorah Eagles – North Nest (Two newly hatched eaglets!)
- Audubon Osprey Nest (No eggs yet, but a very handsome mating pair)
From Explore Oceans:
There are also channels showing African wildlife refuge cams, big cat rescue sites, bears & bison in natural habitats, farm animals, and my personal fave, the channel they call the Zen Den, which offers wonders like the Northern Lights in Manitoba, waterfront views from Waimea Bay, and peaceful scenes from Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park in California.
Happy viewing!
April 25, 2017 at 6:17 am
Thanks for sharing! We loved watching the eaglets last year. I’m going to check some of these out.
April 25, 2017 at 6:49 am
I just find them al so soothing!
April 25, 2017 at 6:52 am
Let me suggest you check this one out also. http://www.africam.com/wildlife/ Depending on where you live the timing can be a problem. But it is one of the oldest and I still enjoy it. I also watched the Washington D.C. eagles this year. The birth of the giraffe. The Memphis Zoo just had a new baby. My granddaughter is a Zoo keeper at the Memphis zoo. Last year I move to central Florida. There is a wild animal rescue group not that far away from me. I been having some health problems but hope to check them out soon. As always, thanks for your daily posts = I love them. Hal
April 25, 2017 at 7:55 am
What a wealth of information! Thank you. Looking forward to checking them out. Hope you feel better soon!
April 25, 2017 at 4:21 pm
In the past, Africam has a Cheetah den that is on their cams and they also have a Black Eagle nest cam one time a year. The Cheetah is fun to watch if she comes in this year and has babies. They also had a Rhino cam but have not seen it active in a while.
April 25, 2017 at 4:36 pm
Fun!
April 25, 2017 at 7:17 am
Oh how I loved watching April and her family! It’s so sad their cam is no longer up. I’m an insomniac and there’s nothing better then watching giraffes at 3am (they only sleep 30 minutes a day). I don’t know why it didn’t occur to me to seek out other cams, but that’s great idea. I don’t think anything will be able to replace April…she’ll always be my first cam “love.”
April 25, 2017 at 7:56 am
I feel the same, but we’ll have to soldier on… By the way, AAP announced the stall cam will be live on Tuesdays from 4 until 9. Not exactly insomnia relief, but at least the old videos are still up!
April 25, 2017 at 4:09 pm
It’s Tuesday evening now and April is back on my screen….yea! I didn’t know they were going to put it back up on Tuesdays so I’m glad you told me. At least it’s a small fix, though I preferred the 24 hour feed. 🙂
April 25, 2017 at 7:59 am
Did the eagles for a while last year..it got a bit rough there though..circle of life stuff..yikes.
April 25, 2017 at 10:40 am
I can imagine. I may stick to the puppies for now. Training wheels, you know?
April 25, 2017 at 12:27 pm
Oh trust me, I know!!!
April 25, 2017 at 11:12 am
That’s the exact reason I’ve been staying away from the “in the wild” web cams. I don’t think the blood, guts, and brutality of real nature will be as stress relieving as watching April and her baby in a protected pen. Imagine seeing a lion take down April’s calf! Ugh, no. Like Donna I’ll stick to puppies. Some might call us pansies, but I can’t take much more drama in my life (just watching the news damn near gives me a stroke).
April 25, 2017 at 11:18 am
Sing it, sister!
April 25, 2017 at 12:27 pm
HAHA- sooo true!!! I mostly just listen to Frank Sinatra anymore, it’s all I can handle.
April 25, 2017 at 12:44 pm
A friend of mine is a DJ and she’s had to publish an hour-long podcast of music as a sort of demo for a gig she’s doing. I have been listening to it on repeat. It’s free on iTunes. It’s the NYC Pride Official Podcast, and her name is DJ Sue Levine if you’re interested!
April 25, 2017 at 8:02 am
In the early days of webcams, I heard the story of a university (it might have been MIT) that had a webcam facing the communal coffee pot. People wanting coffee could check if someone had made coffee before they trudged to the coffee pot. Presumably, if no one had made coffee, they would wait rather than make it themselves.
This story might not be true, but it does wonderfully showcase how technology is subverted from its intended purpose.
April 25, 2017 at 10:41 am
And how lazy the fuckers at MIT are.
April 25, 2017 at 12:04 pm
You can’t see me, but I am laughing so hard right now.
April 25, 2017 at 12:24 pm
Thanks. I’ll be here all week. Please try the brisket.
April 25, 2017 at 8:56 am
I’ve had a lot of those links show up on my Facebook. I guess if you watch a couple, they start showing up.
April 25, 2017 at 10:41 am
Yep. You can imagine what kind of nonsense populates my feed…
April 25, 2017 at 11:45 am
Such cams beat watching goldfish, IMHO! 😀
April 25, 2017 at 12:24 pm
That’s certainly true!
April 25, 2017 at 1:24 pm
When my kids were tiny and I was breastfeeding, the way I found to keep the attention of toddlers was to plonk them in front of animal webcams. One was naked mole rats which created a lifelong obsession in one kid and the other camera was trained on an African watering hole and they would watch the various beasties coming to sup the water and squabble with each other. Despite that, I actually never got into the whole April watching thing precisely because I knew it would end up sucking up so much of my available free time. Now you have given me a whole array of rabbit holes I could fall into, especially if I get my kids involved.
April 25, 2017 at 1:27 pm
Aaaaaaaand ….. I clicked the links and have already subscribed to the Alaskan bears at the waterfalls and some sharks. Slippery slope.
April 25, 2017 at 2:12 pm
Yep. That’s what happened to me, too.
April 25, 2017 at 2:14 pm
When my kids get in from school, I have a feeling I am going to end up subscribed to all the channels.
April 25, 2017 at 2:15 pm
I just had a good chuckle imagining your living room had been replaced with a control room…
April 25, 2017 at 2:11 pm
Um, naked mole rats?!? You are certainly never boring, Laura.
Yes, there are a number of figurative and literal rabbit holes in which to get lost here. You’re welcome?
April 25, 2017 at 2:13 pm
Naked mole rats fall into the “so ugly they’re cute” category. They may look like little wrinkly penises with teeth but that kind of makes them endearing. My 10 year old LOVES them. He even has some plush toy naked mole rats.
April 25, 2017 at 2:14 pm
It will not surprise you that penises – with or without teeth – are not my thing. I imagine Freud would have a great deal to say about all of this. Lucky for us, he’s dead.
April 25, 2017 at 3:16 pm
Bwah ha ha ha! I may be a happily married heterosexual with four sons but penises are not especially my thing either. I was notorious at life drawing classes for moving my easel around so that I didn’t have an angle on the penis. If I had to draw one, I always felt like it ruined my art work. I’d have all these strong, sinuous lines and shading and then there’s just this stupid looking wibbly bit undermining it all.
April 25, 2017 at 3:19 pm
You should have tried adding teeth.
April 25, 2017 at 3:26 pm
That’s clearly where I went wrong. Ha ha ha!
