My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Webcams and Other Wonders

by 36 Comments

april 1

Photo: Animal Adventure Park

Over the last month and a half, the world was seemingly taken over by the 24/7 webcam watching April, an expectant reticulated giraffe who lives in Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY. Although there were a few early false alarms (“April is having the baby any minute!”), the park’s vet and very able caretakers eventually settled into waiting and watching, all the while educating the hundreds of thousands of daily viewers about giraffes and conservation efforts.

Along with more than a million viewers across the globe, I was lucky enough to be tuned in at roughly 10 AM on tax day when April, with papa Oliver pacing adorably in the background, finally gave birth to a perfect, tiny* (*6′ tall, 150 lb.) male replica of herself. It was a tremendous experience, and I’ll never forget it. I mistily watched as the baby took its first wobbly steps, nursed, and started exploring its world. The whole process was awe-inspiring and life-affirming at a time when many of us need something positive to hold onto.

On April 21, the park took down the 24/7 April the Giraffe cam, I presume for cost reasons. They will be announcing a live streaming schedule during which we can still check in with the giraffe celebrities. In the meantime, I have realized that the webcam was a great de-stressing tool for me. It was wonderful to have something peaceful and uncomplicated to watch whenever I needed it. I knew I wanted to find a replacement, so I went hunting. No, not literally.

What I found was an organization called EXPLORE.org. They have such a wonderful embarrassment of riches in the live animal webcam department, I find myself a little overwhelmed! How to decide?

While I’m still checking out the available webcams, here are a few of my current faves!

From Explore Dogs:

From Explore Birds, Bats, and Bees:

From Explore Oceans:

There are also channels showing African wildlife refuge cams, big cat rescue sites, bears & bison in natural habitats, farm animals, and my personal fave, the channel they call the Zen Den, which offers wonders like the Northern Lights in Manitoba, waterfront views from Waimea Bay, and peaceful scenes from Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park in California.

Happy viewing!

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

36 thoughts on “Webcams and Other Wonders

Leave a comment

  1. Robin
    April 25, 2017 at 6:17 am

    Thanks for sharing! We loved watching the eaglets last year. I’m going to check some of these out.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    April 25, 2017 at 6:52 am

    Let me suggest you check this one out also. http://www.africam.com/wildlife/ Depending on where you live the timing can be a problem. But it is one of the oldest and I still enjoy it. I also watched the Washington D.C. eagles this year. The birth of the giraffe. The Memphis Zoo just had a new baby. My granddaughter is a Zoo keeper at the Memphis zoo. Last year I move to central Florida. There is a wild animal rescue group not that far away from me. I been having some health problems but hope to check them out soon. As always, thanks for your daily posts = I love them. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Violet
    April 25, 2017 at 7:17 am

    Oh how I loved watching April and her family! It’s so sad their cam is no longer up. I’m an insomniac and there’s nothing better then watching giraffes at 3am (they only sleep 30 minutes a day). I don’t know why it didn’t occur to me to seek out other cams, but that’s great idea. I don’t think anything will be able to replace April…she’ll always be my first cam “love.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Donna from MyOBT
      April 25, 2017 at 7:56 am

      I feel the same, but we’ll have to soldier on… By the way, AAP announced the stall cam will be live on Tuesdays from 4 until 9. Not exactly insomnia relief, but at least the old videos are still up!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Violet
        April 25, 2017 at 4:09 pm

        It’s Tuesday evening now and April is back on my screen….yea! I didn’t know they were going to put it back up on Tuesdays so I’m glad you told me. At least it’s a small fix, though I preferred the 24 hour feed. 🙂

        Liked by 1 person

  4. Cindy
    April 25, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Did the eagles for a while last year..it got a bit rough there though..circle of life stuff..yikes.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Anthony
    April 25, 2017 at 8:02 am

    In the early days of webcams, I heard the story of a university (it might have been MIT) that had a webcam facing the communal coffee pot. People wanting coffee could check if someone had made coffee before they trudged to the coffee pot. Presumably, if no one had made coffee, they would wait rather than make it themselves.
    This story might not be true, but it does wonderfully showcase how technology is subverted from its intended purpose.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Karen
    April 25, 2017 at 8:56 am

    I’ve had a lot of those links show up on my Facebook. I guess if you watch a couple, they start showing up.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Ellie P.
    April 25, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Such cams beat watching goldfish, IMHO! 😀

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

  8. Pingback: 오피쓰 선릉건마 선릉오피 OPSS2.COM

  9. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 25, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    When my kids were tiny and I was breastfeeding, the way I found to keep the attention of toddlers was to plonk them in front of animal webcams. One was naked mole rats which created a lifelong obsession in one kid and the other camera was trained on an African watering hole and they would watch the various beasties coming to sup the water and squabble with each other. Despite that, I actually never got into the whole April watching thing precisely because I knew it would end up sucking up so much of my available free time. Now you have given me a whole array of rabbit holes I could fall into, especially if I get my kids involved.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s