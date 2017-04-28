My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Evergreen (Or Pink, Or Yellow)

evergreen -

Matthew Gollop/MetalBonsai.com

I have half-heartedly attempted to create a Bonsai or two in my day, with predictably tragic results. The Bonsai process involves constant pruning and watering and some kind of voodoo which I definitely do not possess. Hell, I’ve even failed at keeping them alive when they come to me already dwarfed and adorable. Artist Matthew Gollop to the rescue! He creates these tiny masterpieces to take the place of your (read: my) failed Bonsai attempts. Finally a Bonsai tree I can’t kill! Using between 150 and 500 feet (yes, feet!) of wire, Gollop painstakingly constructs each tree to look as real as possible. His shop, Metal Bonsai, would also make a pretty boss band name.

“Created from hundreds of strands of wire which run from root to branch tip/ foliage cluster, the trees support themselves and no glue is used. Each tree sculpture is unique, just like the real thing.” -Matthew Gollop

There are nearly a hundred of these lovely one-of-a-kind pieces on Gollop’s website, with prices ranging from $28 all the way up to a few hundred dollars. I think they’d be perfect for everything from a hostess gift to an office present to a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift. Metal Bonsai for everyone!

All images property of Matthew Gollop/MetalBonsai.com.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

