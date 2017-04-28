My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Matchy Matchy

by

matchy 00

@artfullyawear

I am in need of a morale booster this evening, so here’s something refreshing and fun upon which I don’t have the time or the inclination to expound. For more info on the creator, go check out Ariel Adkins @artfullyawear on Instagram.

Now, it’s cocktail o’clock. I’m (about to) raise a glass to better days.

All images property of @artfullyawear.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

14 thoughts on “Matchy Matchy

Leave a comment

  1. Renard Moreau
    April 28, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    [ Smiles ] Impressive!

    You really know how to blend in!

    And, great photos too!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. fifimcleod
    April 28, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    This is amazing! Please lift your spirits (literally, I have a cocktail also) and know that you have made my day with this post. I love art and people and your post just brought both worlds together for me. Thank you. Cheers from another blogger. *clink*

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. SauceBox
    April 28, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Really cool picture! Love the concept! Good stuff! You’ve got my follow. Check out my comedy blog and give it a follow if you like it!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 28, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Funky camouflage! I love it. Very creative and very fun.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

