Matchy Matchy

I am in need of a morale booster this evening, so here’s something refreshing and fun upon which I don’t have the time or the inclination to expound. For more info on the creator, go check out Ariel Adkins @artfullyawear on Instagram.
Now, it’s cocktail o’clock. I’m (about to) raise a glass to better days.
All images property of @artfullyawear.
April 28, 2017 at 5:40 pm
[ Smiles ] Impressive!
You really know how to blend in!
And, great photos too!
April 28, 2017 at 7:56 pm
Not me. Not my photos. Just riding on the nice lady’s (painted) coat tails!
April 28, 2017 at 5:40 pm
This is amazing! Please lift your spirits (literally, I have a cocktail also) and know that you have made my day with this post. I love art and people and your post just brought both worlds together for me. Thank you. Cheers from another blogger. *clink*
April 28, 2017 at 5:47 pm
What she said! Thanks for consistently brightening my days!!
April 28, 2017 at 7:59 pm
Love you!
April 28, 2017 at 7:10 pm
I’d like to 3rd that comment! Cheers from afar and thanks for the bright photos
April 28, 2017 at 8:01 pm
Thanks very much!
April 28, 2017 at 7:59 pm
Very good news, all! Thanks for the vote of confidence.
April 28, 2017 at 6:48 pm
Really cool picture! Love the concept! Good stuff! You’ve got my follow. Check out my comedy blog and give it a follow if you like it!
April 28, 2017 at 8:00 pm
Looking forward to checking you out!
April 28, 2017 at 8:05 pm
Awesome! 😎
April 28, 2017 at 7:57 pm
Funky camouflage! I love it. Very creative and very fun.
April 28, 2017 at 8:02 pm
She’s a pretty clever artist!
April 28, 2017 at 8:22 pm
How fun!
