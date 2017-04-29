Mijbil’s Menagerie

With 1180 sales since she joined Etsy in 2011, I think it’s safe to say that Swedish seller Mijbil Teko of shop MijbilCreatures is an Etsy success. Ranging from $16 to $38, her beautiful little sculptures are more competitively priced than some of the other micro and mini figures available on Etsy, and so charming it’s easy to see why she’s beating out most of the competition.

“The sculpting process requires no less than two transits in the oven – in most cases, three. Every figurine is then painted with several layers of acrylics, to achieve perfect coverage and smoothness – again, the basic painting process involves three layers, but more are added for ombre parts and tiny details. Each [figure] is then carefully checked to ensure its cuteness before glazing it. Transparent varnish is applied three times, waiting several hours between applications, for maximum shine and durability.”

Taking her inspiration from a sly combination of nature and fantasy, Teko’s menagerie looks remarkably like the inside of my head at the age of 10 (only much neater and more charming).

You can check out Teko’s work in her Etsy shop and on her blog.

All images property of Mijbil Teko/MijbilCreatures, used without permission, though I tried really hard to get in touch with her.