Etsomnia™ 173: International Women’s Day

Dames, amirite?

I thought that this week in honor of International Women’s Day, rather than playing the Etsy Bogeyman, I’d instead celebrate some of the awesome women of Etsy who are so deserving of our support. These are just a few of my favorite Etsy sellers. Some, I have profiled previously, some I have made purchases from, some I have only admired from afar, but all are talented and deserve some love!

