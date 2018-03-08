My OBT

Etsomnia™ 173: International Women’s Day

I’ve looked at this tiny, perfect painting by Tali of TushTush for so long, I had to check my past posts to confirm that I hadn’t already written about her work. It’s definitely on my to do list now!

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Dames, amirite?

I thought that this week in honor of International Women’s Day, rather than playing the Etsy Bogeyman, I’d instead celebrate some of the awesome women of Etsy who are so deserving of our support. These are just a few of my favorite Etsy sellers. Some, I have profiled previously, some I have made purchases from, some I have  only admired from afar, but all are talented and deserve some love!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

I have enthused about RetroSewCo‘s beautiful vintage-style clothes before, and now I’m in love with this coat!

HeatherAnnOrlando‘s paintings are charming and personable, and need to be seen!

I love every mermaid I’ve purchased from Barruntando, and frankly, that’s a lot of mermaids! (Article)

Lisa from PamplemousseSucre is a true artist (and also excels at customer service…) (Article)

lady 1

I have favorited so many of MonaEnamel‘s items, she may be considering a restraining order.

Lisette at HickoryDickoryRock hand-makes conversion kits to turn your favorite chair into a rocker!

I would be remiss if I left off Nancy from Dare2bStylish, who has made most of my clothes!

Alison from KotoDesigns makes such beautiful things, I bought one of her notebooks for everyone in my department!

I look at my glass horse made by Nikita from MiniatureGlass every day! (Article)

Tassel jewelry is all the rage these days, and Jenny from NabiandBono makes the best of them.

TreeGreenTeam, headed up by artist/creator Melanie, makes some of the most gorgeous living-edge pieces I’ve ever seen!

  2. bcparkison
    March 8, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Lovely and your own collection is smart.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Ellie
    March 8, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Such a delight! Thanks for highlighting these amazing women!

    Like

    Reply

