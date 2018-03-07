My OBT

Moreno Monti and Matteo Tranchellini

Matteo Tranchellini has always been a little obsessed with birds and has dreamed of flying since he was a boy. In 2013, having decided to acquire a Concincina as a pet, he met with a farmer who invited him to a exhibition of birds. At the exhibition, the way he tells it, Monti fell in love with Jessicah, a gorgeous Concincina hen.

Once he’d acquired his muse, Tranchellini and fellow bird enthusiast, Moreno Monti, felt themselves inspired to start a series of chicken glamour photos. And thus, the CHICken project was hatched. (Did you see what I did there?)

You can follow the project on their website and  Instagram and help fund the book on Kickstarter.

All images property of Moreno Monti and Matteo Tranchellini.

  1. bcparkison
    March 7, 2018 at 8:48 am

    They are pretty but not very practical .

  2. Sharon Mann
    March 7, 2018 at 9:33 am

    These gorgeous birds are all stunning.

  3. Ellie
    March 7, 2018 at 10:04 am

    They are all gorgeous, but especially those two who really do look like high-end models – all legs and color!! Fantastic! Who knew chickens could be this fancy?

  4. bluntwritingblog
    March 7, 2018 at 10:16 am

    My husband, who spent his childhood summers on a farm, is a huge chicken fan and is going to love this book! Can’t wait! Thanks so much for sharing!
    -Sheryl

  5. Skyscapes for the Soul
    March 7, 2018 at 10:30 am

    I’ve seen some similar ‘fancy’ chickens before. As a birdaholic this is always a treat for me.

  6. Ellie P.
    March 7, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    OMG, I never would’ve thought that the words “chicken” and “beautiful” could go together, but here’s proof that they can! Lovely!!

  8. Laura (PA Pict)
    March 7, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    Lovely portraits. I like the way they use lighting and composition to really just showcase the diversity of the chickens and their gorgeous plumage so that the birds are centre stage with no fussy backgrounds.

  9. Diane
    March 7, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    My former neighbor had chickens for a while, including two black ones that had that crazy hat of feathers. I always thought they looked like Hedda Hopper.

