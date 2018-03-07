Matteo Tranchellini has always been a little obsessed with birds and has dreamed of flying since he was a boy. In 2013, having decided to acquire a Concincina as a pet, he met with a farmer who invited him to a exhibition of birds. At the exhibition, the way he tells it, Monti fell in love with Jessicah, a gorgeous Concincina hen.
Once he’d acquired his muse, Tranchellini and fellow bird enthusiast, Moreno Monti, felt themselves inspired to start a series of chicken glamour photos. And thus, the CHICken project was hatched. (Did you see what I did there?)
You can follow the project on their website and Instagram and help fund the book on Kickstarter.
All images property of Moreno Monti and Matteo Tranchellini.
March 7, 2018 at 8:48 am
They are pretty but not very practical .
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 7, 2018 at 9:00 am
Ha! That’s true. They look to me like chickens in Oscar gowns.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 7, 2018 at 9:33 am
These gorgeous birds are all stunning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 7, 2018 at 9:34 am
Aren’t they? I love them all!
LikeLike
March 7, 2018 at 10:04 am
They are all gorgeous, but especially those two who really do look like high-end models – all legs and color!! Fantastic! Who knew chickens could be this fancy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 7, 2018 at 11:39 am
Not I!
LikeLike
March 7, 2018 at 10:16 am
My husband, who spent his childhood summers on a farm, is a huge chicken fan and is going to love this book! Can’t wait! Thanks so much for sharing!
-Sheryl
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 7, 2018 at 11:39 am
I’m so glad you enjoyed it!
LikeLike
March 7, 2018 at 10:30 am
I’ve seen some similar ‘fancy’ chickens before. As a birdaholic this is always a treat for me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 7, 2018 at 11:40 am
I confess I didn’t used to be a big fan of birds, but once we moved to an island we share with a wildlife refuge, I really had no choice!
LikeLike
March 7, 2018 at 1:04 pm
OMG, I never would’ve thought that the words “chicken” and “beautiful” could go together, but here’s proof that they can! Lovely!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 7, 2018 at 1:36 pm
I know just what you mean. It’s Chicken Surprise!
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 7, 2018 at 1:29 pm
Oooh! These are so pretty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 7, 2018 at 1:36 pm
Chickens! Who knew?
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 7, 2018 at 2:10 pm
Lovely portraits. I like the way they use lighting and composition to really just showcase the diversity of the chickens and their gorgeous plumage so that the birds are centre stage with no fussy backgrounds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 7, 2018 at 2:40 pm
I love that, too. They’re such gorgeous colors!
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 7, 2018 at 7:48 pm
My former neighbor had chickens for a while, including two black ones that had that crazy hat of feathers. I always thought they looked like Hedda Hopper.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 7, 2018 at 7:53 pm
I can totally see it. That is the most visual thing you’ve ever said to me!
LikeLike