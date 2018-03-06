My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Ornamental Hands

by 1 Comment

crupi 0

Jennifer Crupi

New Yorker Jennifer Crupi uses crazy-gorgeous-looking cuffs and splints to turn the hand into a tribute to art history and psychology. The project is called Ornamental Hands, and it involves architectural appliances which hold the hand in poses often found in traditional portraits and paintings. Made of aluminum or sterling silver, the pieces are meant to communicate a lot through hand gestures.

“I started investigating body movement and became intrigued in the nuances of non-verbal behavior, posture, and gesture. I then became invested in a whole new kind of movement and for many years now it has been the source of inspiration for my work. Since I began my study into non-verbal communication, I am continually intrigued and surprised by how much we communicate with our bodies.”

Though I’m not sure it strictly qualifies as jewelry since it renders the wearer unable to use their hands, I am still enamored of Crupi’s disturbing, wonderful work.

You can see more of the artist’s work on her website.

All images property of Jennifer Crupi.

crupi 1crupi 2crupi 4crupi 5crupi 8

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Ornamental Hands

Leave a comment

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s