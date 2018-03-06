New Yorker Jennifer Crupi uses crazy-gorgeous-looking cuffs and splints to turn the hand into a tribute to art history and psychology. The project is called Ornamental Hands, and it involves architectural appliances which hold the hand in poses often found in traditional portraits and paintings. Made of aluminum or sterling silver, the pieces are meant to communicate a lot through hand gestures.

“I started investigating body movement and became intrigued in the nuances of non-verbal behavior, posture, and gesture. I then became invested in a whole new kind of movement and for many years now it has been the source of inspiration for my work. Since I began my study into non-verbal communication, I am continually intrigued and surprised by how much we communicate with our bodies.”

Though I’m not sure it strictly qualifies as jewelry since it renders the wearer unable to use their hands, I am still enamored of Crupi’s disturbing, wonderful work.

All images property of Jennifer Crupi.