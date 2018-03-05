My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Rocks and Leaves and Obsessive Behavior

by 8 Comments

ocd

James Brunt

I have long been a fan of cairns and mandalas. There’s just something peaceful and spiritual about them, like they’re tributes to the natural world. And nobody does them better than U.K.-based artist James Brunt. He collects twigs and leaves and rocks of all sizes, and arranges them in amazingly-pleasing shapes and patterns. Brunt then takes artful pictures of his creations before nature and wind and weather reintroduces chaos to the scene.

If you find yourself in Yorkshire, England, keep an eye on the artist’s social media. He sometimes invites the public to join him while he works.

You can follow Brunt on his website and on Twitter and Facebook. And you can buy prints of his work in his Etsy shop.

All images property of James Brunt.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Rocks and Leaves and Obsessive Behavior

Leave a comment

  3. CRayArtMusic
    March 5, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Wow…these are wonderful

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s