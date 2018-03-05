Rocks and Leaves and Obsessive Behavior

James Brunt
I have long been a fan of cairns and mandalas. There’s just something peaceful and spiritual about them, like they’re tributes to the natural world. And nobody does them better than U.K.-based artist James Brunt. He collects twigs and leaves and rocks of all sizes, and arranges them in amazingly-pleasing shapes and patterns. Brunt then takes artful pictures of his creations before nature and wind and weather reintroduces chaos to the scene.
If you find yourself in Yorkshire, England, keep an eye on the artist’s social media. He sometimes invites the public to join him while he works.
All images property of James Brunt.
