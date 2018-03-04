Two friends, two artists, two vessels, one project: 2Boats. Artists Claudius Schulze and Maciej Markowicz launched two unusual floating studios/houseboats in Hamburg for a several-month-long trip. They are navigating them side-by-side, first to Amsterdam’s Unseen Photo Fair and then to the Paris Photo festival. They will be ending their trip at the Hamburg Triennale of Photography on June 7th, 2018.

I’ll let them tell you about it themselves.

“Claudius’ boat provides a community hub for discussion and workshops. Visitors are welcomed aboard to participate in a dialogue on vision, formation, creation and the environment as well as observe the artists’ photography.” “Maciej’s boat is an innovative accessible camera obscura. Once inside, visitors can experience a one of a kind real-time projection or discover the photographer’s artwork.”

You can follow Schulze and Markowicz’s adventures on their website.