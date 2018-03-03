Anything-But-Plain Jain

Jeanne Galice, A.K.A. Jain, popped up in my Facebook feed when a good friend posted her song “Makeba,” which is currently featured in a Levi’s commercial. I remember vaguely noticing the music when the commercial was on, but I didn’t feel the need to go looking for it until I heard the whole song on my friend’s feed. Then I was hooked!

“Music is all about traveling.” Jain

The girl has lived everywhere. Jain was born in Toulouse,France. At age 9, her family relocated to Dubai, where she spent three years. She then lived for four years in Congo-Brazzaville, followed by a year in Abu Dhabi, at which point she moved to Paris to attend art school. Jain learned to play drums in Pau, learned Arabic percussion in the Middle East, and studied musical programming in Congo. And all those travels definitely come through in her music. It’s like nothing I’ve ever heard before. It’s got the best elements of French and Afro pop, blended seamlessly and joyfully, and delivered in her sweet, retro, 1930’s-sounding voice. And when you add in her very diverse, very creative music videos, you get pure magic!

