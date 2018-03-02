My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

The Hottest New Designers

by Leave a comment

iwear 0

Tasarım Takarım

Is this the work of a whimsical, talented new jewelry designer? Sort of. This is the fine gold and silver jewelry made by Tasarım Takarım (I Wear Design), a project started two years ago by Turkish jewelers Yasemin Erdin Tavukçu and Özgür Karavit. They take children’s drawings and turn them into hip, modern-looking necklaces, bracelets, and pins.

Even though they often have to craft new methods and specialized tools to replicate the children’s drawings, the process usually takes only about a week and prices range from $125 to $195.

You can follow the company on Instagram and Etsy.

All images property of Tasarım Takarım.

iwear 0iwear 2iwear 3iwear 4iwear 6iwear 7iwear 8iwear 9iwear 10

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s