My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Etsomnia™ 172: Silk Stalkings

by 15 Comments

Every time I think I’ve seen it all, Etsy teaches me a lesson. Silk-bedecked Jazzy scooter. Did not see that coming.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

In honor of the blog’s fourth anniversary this week (that’s right. I’m still celebrating…), I thought the theme should be silk, which is the traditional fourth anniversary gift.

Silk is one of those materials that turns magical in the right hands, but in the wrong hands, it can go horribly, hilariously awry. And of course in true Etsy style, the silk items go from the traditional, to the delightfully unexpected to the, well, let’s just say unusual.

The price is a bit shocking, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more princely hat! By RoyalWeddingHats

On the other end of the spectrum is this crappy chapeau covered in what I have to assume is clown vomit.

If there’s one thing dogs love, it’s an embroidered silk dress with a train. Seriously. Just ask Princess Poopy-Pants here.

This is a paisley pillow by someone who’s never seen paisley. Or , possibly, a pillow.

OMG Yes, please! By velvetcocos

What does $28K get you on Etsy these days? A whole lot of musty old sofa bits in the shape of Jesus. Kind of.

Silk and expensive is no guarantee of good taste.

From the Great Expectations Miss Havisham collection.

Crazy quilt from the 1880s. Apparently Etsomnia pre-dates Etsy. Who knew?

I am in LOVE with this shantung sheath dress with contrasting obi belt! By Kimeradesign who have many beautiful things!

Etsy sellers, sticking stuff to other stuff since 2005.

How cold would it have to be for you to consider wearing this derpy cat scarf? -20? -40? Hell freezing over?

1. clown, 2. doll, 3 nope.

I’m getting less silk purse and more sow’s ear…

Glorious antique silk table screen. Sold by UncommonEye

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

15 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 172: Silk Stalkings

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    March 1, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Sublime and ridiculous. There’s no middle of the road in this selection, that’s for sure. These Etsy makers and sellers were working hard on their wares for good or for ill and certainly avoided mediocrity. I love that kimono jacket and the bridal nightwear and that is definitely the most polished top hat I’ve ever seen.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. loisajay
    March 1, 2018 at 8:34 am

    I’m good with the dress and the kimono. But this cat lover (and owner) will not be wearing that cat thing any time soon. Go on, Hell–freeze over. Not gonna happen.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Kate
    March 1, 2018 at 8:35 am

    The clown doll is scary in a gentle pastel sort of theme. The silk covered scooter looks like a safety hazard. Thanks for the laugh.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. huntingforvintage
    March 1, 2018 at 8:39 am

    So want that antique crazy quilt!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. bcparkison
    March 1, 2018 at 8:59 am

    the coco thing is lovely as well as the blue dress. Others…no so …but the silk screen is grand.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Harold Loeblein
    March 1, 2018 at 11:25 am

    Back in the 60s a neighbor got a package from her mother. The mother had sent her two silk Kimono’s that were her Grandmothers. I will never forget how beautiful they were. Today’s collection is also beautiful . Hal

    Like

    Reply
  7. The Scottie Chronicles
    March 1, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    What a hoot these are. Hey, totally unrelated, but remember the post about the artist who paints people swimming? Under water? In pools, etc.? Imagine my surprise when walking in the neighborhood a while back. I said, “that looks like one of those fabulous swimming paintings that I saw on OBT.” There I was staring right into her living room through the front window. She came outside and lo and behold, she told me she’d commissioned it from that artist. I can’t help but stare at it every time I walk by. Glad she doesn’t have curtains! Thanks for posting about that artist.

    Like

    Reply

