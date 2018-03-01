Etsomnia™ 172: Silk Stalkings

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

In honor of the blog’s fourth anniversary this week (that’s right. I’m still celebrating…), I thought the theme should be silk, which is the traditional fourth anniversary gift.

Silk is one of those materials that turns magical in the right hands, but in the wrong hands, it can go horribly, hilariously awry. And of course in true Etsy style, the silk items go from the traditional, to the delightfully unexpected to the, well, let’s just say unusual.

