Flora as Fauna

Kang Dong Hyun

Creating metal branch sculptures worthy of Edward Scissorhands, Korean artist Kang Dong Hyun is exploring the world of fauna using flora. Each figure is communicated using only its most essential elements – faces, feet, horns, and silhouettes, all represented using branch shapes. The clever spareness of the details combined with the unexpected use of branches in animal shapes is such a refreshing surprise! They feel to me like the hope of spring (which I could really use right about now).

You can see more of Hyun’s beautiful, evocative work on Instagram.

All images property of Kang Dong Hyun.

  1. BeckiesMentalMess.wordpress.com
    February 28, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Those are some of the amazing metal works I’ve seen… Gorgeous details in each one of them. Thank you, for sharing. 🙂

  3. janhaltn
    February 28, 2018 at 8:50 am

    I went to his web page but didn’t find an answer. How does he attach one item to the next. Solder or something else. No matter all of them are beautiful works. Hal

  4. bcparkison
    February 28, 2018 at 9:24 am

    What a clever idea. I love this.

