Flora as Fauna

Creating metal branch sculptures worthy of Edward Scissorhands, Korean artist Kang Dong Hyun is exploring the world of fauna using flora. Each figure is communicated using only its most essential elements – faces, feet, horns, and silhouettes, all represented using branch shapes. The clever spareness of the details combined with the unexpected use of branches in animal shapes is such a refreshing surprise! They feel to me like the hope of spring (which I could really use right about now).

You can see more of Hyun’s beautiful, evocative work on Instagram.

All images property of Kang Dong Hyun.