A Better Barbie

Just in time for International Women’s Day, mega-toy company Mattel released 3 new Barbie Dolls this week, and they feel like progress.

The company surveyed 8,000 mothers and discovered what most of us already knew. A whopping 86% of those surveyed expressed concern about the role models to which their daughters are exposed. The resulting series of dolls are based upon real figures and are called the Inspiring Women series.

“Girls have always been able to play out different roles and careers with Barbie and we are thrilled to shine a light on real-life role models to remind them that they can be anything,” senior vice president and general manager of Barbie, Lisa McKnight, said in a news release.

These 3 dolls are just the beginning. The series is going to total 17 dolls, all which will come with the story of how the woman inspiring it changed the world for the better.

You can check out the rest of the series on Mattel’s website.

All images property of Mattel.