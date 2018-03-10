Not Your Grandma’s Cameos

Last night, I attended maybe the funniest and finest memorial tribute I’ve ever seen. Once the speeches were over, though the room was full of people I adore, I felt the need to get away from everyone and unpack how I was feeling, so I decided to walk home. Distracted and feeling all the feels, I turned on Lex and passed a brightly-lit storefront, from which window the piece above gleamed out at me. I had to stop and look. The window was like something out of one of my more perverse dreams; traditional-looking cameos which, upon further examination proved to have some very un-traditional subjects. Skulls, octopuses, snakes, robots, and the iconic see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil monkeys were among the weird-yet-gorgeous pieces on display.

This, I learned, is the crazy/wonderful jewelry by Italian designer Amedeo Scognamiglio. As a teen Amedeo learned how to carve cameos working in his father’s company, M+M SCOGNAMIGLIO, in the town of Torre del Greco.

After years of perfecting his cameo work and his jewelry style, in 2006, the designer opened AMEDEO, the shop that caught my eye last night. There’s a second shop in Capri, Italy, too.

You can look at all of the artist’s beautiful, witty cameos on the brand’s website. Or go for a visit. The store is totally worth the trip!

All images property of AMEDEO.