The Heat and the Humidity

I had been planning to write about artist Lena Danya for a while, but then last week, George Takei scooped me. That’s okay. If I have to be scooped by someone, it should be GT.

Lena Danya is a fascinating young Florida artist who mostly works with traditional oils in spite of the humidity of her home state. No wonder so many of her paintings involve water! According to her blog, the Ukranian transplant learned about oil painting from “Bob Ross and from the Museums.” However she learned, learn she did.

“My paintings are heavily inspired by nature and its beauty. I work primarily in oil, and sometimes watercolor… Creating art is my greatest passion and I’m thankful for the chance to share it with you.”

Danya is really generous with her knowledge, and her Tumblr is full of “Answered Asks” where she helps out new painters by sharing her process, her technical know-how, and even her business insights.

“Make as much work as you possibly can, immerse yourself and really awesome things will happen!”

You can follow Danya on her website, Instagram, Facebook, and Tumblr. And be sure to check out her time-lapse painting videos on her YouTube channel.

All images property of Lena Danya.