Purgatory and Paradise

Meryl Meisler

Although photographer Meryl Meisler is most famous for her Studio 54-era photos of New York’s gender-and-sexuality-fluid night life in the 1970s, she also became an unofficial historian of my favorite gay enclaves on earth, Fire Island. Since it’s pride week, and I’m missing my beloved FI community of Cherry Grove like crazy right now, I thought this was the perfect way to kick off Pride Week.

Many of Meisler’s most iconic gay 1970s New York photos appeared in her book, Purgatory & Paradise: Sassy ‘70s Suburbia & the City. You can buy her book on Amazon (believe it or not, this is the cheapest place to buy it), and you can follow Meryl Meisler on Instagram.