Purgatory and Paradise

Although photographer Meryl Meisler is most famous for her Studio 54-era photos of New York’s gender-and-sexuality-fluid night life in the 1970s, she also became an unofficial historian of my favorite gay enclaves on earth, Fire Island. Since it’s pride week, and I’m missing my beloved FI community of Cherry Grove like crazy right now, I thought this was the perfect way to kick off Pride Week.
Many of Meisler’s most iconic gay 1970s New York photos appeared in her book, Purgatory & Paradise: Sassy ‘70s Suburbia & the City. You can buy her book on Amazon (believe it or not, this is the cheapest place to buy it), and you can follow Meryl Meisler on Instagram.
June 22, 2020 at 8:58 am
It is my opinion back in the 60s/70s we were a better people/nation than we are today. I think this country started its down hill slide when the “Watts Riots” in the LA area and it continues today. We never knew what was going to on around the world.There was no such thing as instant news. TV news was local. Don’t be mistaken, I love the Internet but I sure don’t like all the protests, wars and junk we have today. Black lives matter, what about all the native americans we killed. Don’t their lives matter? Is it necessary to wear a sign if you are gay? Just my two cents. Hal
June 22, 2020 at 10:17 am
I always enjoy documentary photographs and the mix of candid and posed shots. The crotch bird made me chuckle. It must have been so critical to the well-being of this community to have these spaces in which they could just be themselves living their very best lives without fear of judgment and persecution. It’s a reminder of how far we have progressed and, since we still have much room for improvement, how vital it is that we not allow for legislation to roll back to past times. Every single LGBTQ+ person should be living their best lives and living them large every single day.
