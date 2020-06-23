Feast Your Eyes

Brittany Wright/Wright Kitchen

Photographer/stylist/creative director Brittany Wright is a true artist, and food is her medium. Her colorful creations are incredibly satisfying, and look delicious to boot.

“Brittany Wright sees food as an art and an opportunity to do something creative. With a background in technology, she has combined her passions for both tech and food, into running the Instagram account @wrightkitchen. Her art focuses on food culture, as well as its aesthetic, and she showcases the beauty of locally produced foods. Brittany’s favorite produce often changes with the season but she’d be unlikely to complain if cherry season was year-round.” – About Brittany Wright

Wright’s compositions are arranged to create beautiful rainbows and gradients, and I love her mix of textures and sizes. I was really fascinated to see in the video below that the food she eats is as beautifully styled as the food she photographs.

You can see all of Brittany Wright’s wonderful, imaginative food photos on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.