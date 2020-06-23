My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Feast Your Eyes

by 9 Comments

Brittany Wright/Wright Kitchen

Photographer/stylist/creative director Brittany Wright is a true artist, and food is her medium. Her colorful creations are incredibly satisfying, and look delicious to boot.

“Brittany Wright sees food as an art and an opportunity to do something creative. With a background in technology, she has combined her passions for both tech and food, into running the Instagram account @wrightkitchen. Her art focuses on food culture, as well as its aesthetic, and she showcases the beauty of locally produced foods. Brittany’s favorite produce often changes with the season but she’d be unlikely to complain if cherry season was year-round.”

– About Brittany Wright

Wright’s compositions are arranged to create beautiful rainbows and gradients, and I love her mix of textures and sizes. I was really fascinated to see in the video below that the food she eats is as beautifully styled as the food she photographs.

You can see all of Brittany Wright’s wonderful, imaginative food photos on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.

View this post on Instagram

Controlled chaos is the name of my game⚡️

A post shared by Brittany Wright (@wrightkitchen) on

View this post on Instagram

Edible flower #foodgradients ⚡️

A post shared by Brittany Wright (@wrightkitchen) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

9 thoughts on “Feast Your Eyes

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    June 23, 2020 at 6:30 am

    I been following her for a while. I spend as much time as necessary trying to ID the food in her art. I can get most of them but there are some I am lost. I totally enjoy her art and I think Donna for finding her. Often wonder what she does with the food after the photoshoot. — THANKS — Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    June 23, 2020 at 6:32 am

    I THANK Donna also 🙂 Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 23, 2020 at 9:52 am

    Most definitely a feast for the eyes! I love every single image but I am especially drawn to the rainbows.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Skyscapes for the Soul
    June 23, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    OMG where did she get that purple icecream!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Diane
    June 23, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    I love these!

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.