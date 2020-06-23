Feast Your Eyes

Photographer/stylist/creative director Brittany Wright is a true artist, and food is her medium. Her colorful creations are incredibly satisfying, and look delicious to boot.
“Brittany Wright sees food as an art and an opportunity to do something creative. With a background in technology, she has combined her passions for both tech and food, into running the Instagram account @wrightkitchen. Her art focuses on food culture, as well as its aesthetic, and she showcases the beauty of locally produced foods. Brittany’s favorite produce often changes with the season but she’d be unlikely to complain if cherry season was year-round.”– About Brittany Wright
Wright’s compositions are arranged to create beautiful rainbows and gradients, and I love her mix of textures and sizes. I was really fascinated to see in the video below that the food she eats is as beautifully styled as the food she photographs.
You can see all of Brittany Wright’s wonderful, imaginative food photos on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.
June 23, 2020 at 6:30 am
I been following her for a while. I spend as much time as necessary trying to ID the food in her art. I can get most of them but there are some I am lost. I totally enjoy her art and I think Donna for finding her. Often wonder what she does with the food after the photoshoot. — THANKS — Hal
June 23, 2020 at 7:20 am
I like to imagine her having feasts for friends after her shoots.
June 23, 2020 at 6:32 am
I THANK Donna also 🙂 Hal
June 23, 2020 at 7:21 am
Thank you, back!
June 23, 2020 at 9:52 am
Most definitely a feast for the eyes! I love every single image but I am especially drawn to the rainbows.
June 23, 2020 at 10:16 am
Very fun!!
June 23, 2020 at 1:17 pm
OMG where did she get that purple icecream!
June 23, 2020 at 1:24 pm
Stunnung colors and food.
June 23, 2020 at 7:03 pm
I love these!
