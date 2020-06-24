My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Paper Mesmerist

by 4 Comments

Daniel A. du Preez

South African artist Daniel du Preez creates magical cut-paper assemblages that seem to go on forever. His layered art works create beautiful illusions of unlimited depth and complexity. Interestingly, the artist has ADD, and his art is his way of making sense of his world.

“By using paper as an unexpected medium, it can send the brain into an unknown pattern of thinking that will completely change the outcome of its reality.”

– Daniel du Preez

du Preez has a wonderful talent for layering different-colored paper to create a hypnotic effect. You know I can’t resist small things, and many of his sculptures are in surprisingly diminutive scale, making them even more intriguing to me.

You can follow Daniel A. du Preez in his shop and on Instagram, Facebook, and Saatchi Art.

View this post on Instagram

I love working on miniatures 😆

A post shared by Paper Artist (@paperart_daniel_a_du_preez) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “The Paper Mesmerist

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    June 24, 2020 at 7:07 am

    I always enjoy all of the post here. This one is especially interesting and enjoyable. I wouldn’t know how to even start one. Thanks to Donna another great morning. I don’t know how she does it. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    June 24, 2020 at 7:58 am

    You know I am loving this. And it is hard to do this …at least for me.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.