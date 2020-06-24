The Paper Mesmerist

South African artist Daniel du Preez creates magical cut-paper assemblages that seem to go on forever. His layered art works create beautiful illusions of unlimited depth and complexity. Interestingly, the artist has ADD, and his art is his way of making sense of his world.
“By using paper as an unexpected medium, it can send the brain into an unknown pattern of thinking that will completely change the outcome of its reality.”– Daniel du Preez
du Preez has a wonderful talent for layering different-colored paper to create a hypnotic effect. You know I can’t resist small things, and many of his sculptures are in surprisingly diminutive scale, making them even more intriguing to me.
You can follow Daniel A. du Preez in his shop and on Instagram, Facebook, and Saatchi Art.
June 24, 2020 at 7:07 am
I always enjoy all of the post here. This one is especially interesting and enjoyable. I wouldn’t know how to even start one. Thanks to Donna another great morning. I don’t know how she does it. Hal
June 24, 2020 at 8:19 am
Flatterer… I confess I was really thrilled to find this artist. Pleased you liked him!
June 24, 2020 at 7:58 am
You know I am loving this. And it is hard to do this …at least for me.
June 24, 2020 at 8:21 am
I can’t imagine the level of precision this kind of effect would require. He’s amazing!
