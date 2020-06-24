The Paper Mesmerist

Daniel A. du Preez

South African artist Daniel du Preez creates magical cut-paper assemblages that seem to go on forever. His layered art works create beautiful illusions of unlimited depth and complexity. Interestingly, the artist has ADD, and his art is his way of making sense of his world.

“By using paper as an unexpected medium, it can send the brain into an unknown pattern of thinking that will completely change the outcome of its reality.” – Daniel du Preez

du Preez has a wonderful talent for layering different-colored paper to create a hypnotic effect. You know I can’t resist small things, and many of his sculptures are in surprisingly diminutive scale, making them even more intriguing to me.

