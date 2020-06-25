Etsomnia™ has been postponed until tomorrow, so I can bring you this important message!

This evening, P&G and iHeartMedia in connection with GLAAD are presenting a virtual concert designed to help raise visibility (and funds) for the LGBTQ communities most severely impacted by COVID-19. The event, which is called Can’t Cancel Pride, will include appearances by some of the biggest names in entertainment including Sia, Billy Porter, Katy Perry, Melissa Etheridge, and many more.

“There’s no question COVID-19 has impacted the LGBTQ+ community in a variety of ways, and at this time in the U.S., the struggle for equality and inclusion has never been more important. Now is a time we need to come together to support the organizations that help bring critical resources to LGBTQ people in need and Can’t Cancel Pride aims to do just that. Like always, Pride will continue to represent the resilience, beauty and strength of the LGBTQ+ community around the nation and the globe.” – Gayle Troberman, Chief Marketing Officer for iHeartMedia

In addition to the big-name performers, the program will be hosted by iHeartRadio personality Elvis Duran and actress and advocate Laverne Cox, and will be sponsored by some big-name brands, including P&G (Procter & Gamble to us older folks), Mercedes, Mattel, and a host of other household names.

So whether you’re celebrating LGBTQ pride for yourself or as an ally, tune in at the link below for a great time! Can’t Cancel Pride will be streaming on ET Live on Thursday, June 25, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The special will also stream at 9 p.m. local time on iHeartRadio’s Facebook and Instagram, on PrideRadio.com and on iHeartMedia stations across the U.S. and on the iHeartRadio app.

You can learn more about GLAAD and the event on their website. Funds raised will be distributed among GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink, and OutRight Action International.