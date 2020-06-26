Etsomnia™ 272: Pride Finery

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Happy Pride week! Every June, Beloved and I find ourselves in the mood for unusual pride jewelry, but even during a normal year, ordering it in June pretty much assures that it won’t come until long after the month is over. So this year, since there are no public pride celebrations anyway, I’ve decided I’ll just find what I want, and wear it next year.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

I’m not a huge fan of felted accessories, but this necklace is fantastic! By FELTandGEM

My all-time favorite choker (which I wear all year) is similar to this anklet, and I think they’d go great together! By MadeByNami

This looks to me more like a shame than pride.

Yes, I get that it’s a BDSM thing, but I can’t resist it. It’s so cute! By NytesEmporium

I really like them both, but the the subtle pride Apple Watch band on the left is making eyes at me! By PinkIcingByCarolyn

The worst thing about ugly boomerang necklaces is that they’re impossible to throw away.

This bracelet made of pencil slices in resin is brilliant and adorable and perfect for a number of artists I know! By HazelBayStore

I’m always attracted to rainbow-hued metal jewelry, and this necklace is a great example. So different! By PrideMailleDesigns

So found them on the floor at the disco, did you? Cool. Cool. Did it occur to you they might be made of used chewing gum?

I’m always looking for pride jewelry I can wear to work. These are the perfect balance of wearable style and rainbows! By MagicStoneStore

Teething necklaces are a great thing for parents of babies, and this rainbow option is so cute! By PorridgeKid

I appreciate the support, but this just looks messy and itchy.

What a beautiful and well-made leather rainbow cuff! By ColorsOverPride

I’m in love with these subtle, candy-colored frosted glass beads. They’re pretty AND they look kind of delicious! By Stitches2Stones

Nope. All the nope.

I’ve never seen anything like this resin “crystal”! By FoxyStudioShop

Stunningly beautiful multi-colored gemstone bracelet. By LindoJewels

This is NOT the way to attract a new gay best friend.