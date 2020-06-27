GLAAD has joined forces with Teen Vogue to launch the #20under20 list, highlighting young LGBTQ people who use their platforms to advance acceptance, equality, and visibility for LGBTQ people. The profiles are posted on Instagram and are each accompanied by a wonderful illustration by Carra Sykes.
You can read about these inspiring young people below and on GLAAD’s Instagram, and you can see more of the wonderful art by Carra Sykes on Instagram.
June 27, 2020 at 6:47 am
What amazing energy these young people have! Teen Vogue is awesome too!
June 27, 2020 at 9:19 am
I’m really impressed. I know there were loads of young Baby Boomer activists, too. I wonder what happen to us Gen Xers? We certainly worked all the time, so it wasn’t laziness. I guess we just got complacent. Anyway, I’m glad this generation is inspired. Seems like they’re doing great work.
June 27, 2020 at 10:56 am
This is great. We used to hear all the time about how young people were apathetic and disengaged and basically the pond scum of society. I have never believed that to be the case but I really appreciate the fact that now we are highlighting the contributions young people make to elevating all sorts of issues in the public consciousness. I also hope that the visibility of these particular young people encourages LGBTQ+ children growing up in less favourable contexts to never compromise on who they truly are.
June 27, 2020 at 11:07 am
You’re right. There very well may have been more young activists than I thought. We just didn’t hear about them.
June 27, 2020 at 2:22 pm
Exactly. I was up to all sorts of activism from my tween years onwards but very few people outside my locale would have had any awareness of it because we a) didn’t have the internet and b) hadn’t learned (via the internet) how to reach a wider audience.
June 27, 2020 at 7:02 pm
Interesting.
June 27, 2020 at 7:02 pm
I was otherwise occupied
