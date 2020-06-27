Carra Sykes

GLAAD has joined forces with Teen Vogue to launch the #20under20 list, highlighting young LGBTQ people who use their platforms to advance acceptance, equality, and visibility for LGBTQ people. The profiles are posted on Instagram and are each accompanied by a wonderful illustration by Carra Sykes.

You can read about these inspiring young people below and on GLAAD’s Instagram, and you can see more of the wonderful art by Carra Sykes on Instagram.